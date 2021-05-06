Millville Mayor Ronald Belinko announced at the April 27 workshop meeting of the Millville Town Council that in the coming year the Town will not look to increase the police coverage it currently gets from Delaware State Police.
The Town’s 2022-fiscal-year budget calls for the Town to stick with its 40 hours of weekly coverage from state police, at an estimated cost of $178,942 for the year. The figure is based on the existing 40 hours the Town is currently contracting for, as well as coverage for special events.
Belinko told the council on April 27 that crime statistics compiled by the state police continue to show “very minimal” crime in Millville. He added that the state police also do not feel any additional coverage is needed in Millville at this time.
Town Manager Deborah Botchie said this week that the Town is confident the statistics provided by the DSP’s Real Time Crime Center are “100 percent accurate.”
Botchie added that “as soon as COVID restrictions are lifted,” the state police will resume their quarterly outreach meetings with Millville residents, during which they outline crime statistics for the year and answer any questions the residents might have about police coverage.