The Town of Millville staff will soon grow by two, with the approval Tuesday, July 12, of the hiring of a new administrative assistant and a maintenance person/groundskeeper.
The council voted 4-0 to approve the new employees. (Council Member Peter Michel was absent due to a family emergency. Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza participated in Tuesday’s council meeting remotely.)
The administrative assistant position was an existing one, and the maintenance employee is a new one for the town. Both were included in the recently passed town budget, according to Town Manager Deborah Botchie.
Town Council Treasurer Barbara Ryer expressed relief regarding the administrative assistant hire, since “all of that work is being pushed off on others” since the departure of the former administrative assistant.
The new administrative assistant, whose name was not released pending notice to their current employer, has a strong background in grant writing, according to Mayor Ronald Belinko.
“That’s an asset,” Ryer said.
Council members also lauded the hiring of the maintenance person, who will help with maintenance and upkeep issues at Evans Park, as well as within the town hall complex.
Ryer pointed out that Botchie currently “signs a lot of invoices” for contractors to do the work that will now be the responsibility of the maintenance person, adding that the new employee will enable Code & Building Official Eric Evans to focus on his core duties.
“He has been doing dual duties” since the park opened last year, Ryer said.
The council also approved the reduction in the speed limit on the south side of Windmill Drive to 35 mph, from 40 mph.
Botchie said the move was a joint effort between the Delaware State Police, which provides police protection for Millville, the Ocean View Police Department, and the state Department of Transportation. The south end of Windmill Drive is adjacent to the Town of Ocean View.
Belinko said Windmill is “not the back road anymore,” and called the move “long overdue.”