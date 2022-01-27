Employees of the Town of Millville will be getting “hazard pay” for coming to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, following a town council vote to allocate federal funds to the employees, who kept municipal business chugging along despite limitations imposed during the virus outbreak.
The council, at its Tuesday, Jan. 25, workshop meeting, approved a $5-per-hour allocation for each of the employees who came to work between March 23, 2020, and July 13, 2021. The employees will receive the money in a lump sum, according to Town Manager Deborah Botchie.
The funding for the pay, which is not considered a bonus, but more of a “hazard pay” situation, comes from the Town’s allotment of American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds from the federal government. The Town is set to receive a total of $337,000, half of which is already available to the Town.
Botchie said the allocation of the funding is “complicated,” and along with other Delaware municipalities, Millville has contracted with the Wilmington law firm Barnes & Thornburg as a consultant, to make sure the use of the funds falls within ARPA guidelines. If the Town were to use the funds for something not allowed within the ARPA parameters, the Town risks having to repay the funds.
“We want the citizens to know we’re going by the letter of the law,” Mayor Ronald Belinko said. He, Botchie and Town Treasurer Barbara Ryer said on Tuesday that the employees deserve credit for keeping the wheels of the town government turning every day during the pandemic.
“The town staff showed up every day during the COVID pandemic,” Botchie said, adding that Millville “was and still is in a growth spurt. We’re issuing 25 to 30 building permits a month,” she said.
Although ARPA funds have been characterized as helping towns with lost revenue, Ryer pointed out that Millville did not lose revenue because the employees continued to come to work.
“Everybody worked and kept it going,” she said.
The ARPA funds have to be allocated by the Town by the end of 2024, and used by the end of 2026. Millville officials have also been discussing using the funds to pay to hook up Evans Park to Tidewater Utilities’ water supply, instead of the well the park is currently using, and to help the Millville Volunteer Fire Company with its current capital campaign for its expansion and renovation project.
The council approved the allocation for the employees by a vote of 3-1, with Robert Wisgirda the sole dissenting vote. Council Member Steve Maneri was absent. Wisgirda said he was not comfortable that the Town had received sound advice on use of the funding at this point.
“States are being sued” over use of ARPA funds, Wisgirda said. “That’s why I have a little bit of a worry.”
“We’ve done our homework. We’ve worked with the proper authorities. I don’t see any reason to hold this up,” Belinko said.
The council this week also gave final approval to Tidewater Utilities for a 1 million-gallon-capacity water tower in Millville by the Sea. The water tower will be located near Roxana Road (Route 17) and will serve Tidewater customers from there to Sea Colony in Bethany Beach, including Bethany Bay.
Town Engineer Andrew Lyons Jr. said he has reviewed Tidewater’s application and that the company has addressed all questions and concerns, including the potential use of the entrance road to the tower to access other parts of the community.
The tower will be approximately 140 feet tall and will have logos for Millville By the Sea and Tidewater Utilities on its spherical tank, which will be atop a single pedestal base.
Representatives for the utility said the construction of the tower is set to be completed by in mid-2023.
In other business, the council approved a grant of $118,477.89 for the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, to go toward the purchase of a new ambulance.
The funds were collected by the Town as impact fees, with $500 from each home and commercial building being deposited in a fund allocated for the fire company, Botchie said. The fire company is planning to purchase a new ambulance at a cost of $400,000. The impact-fee funding must be used for capital expenditures by the fire company, not for salaries or bonuses.