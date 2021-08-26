The Millville Volunteer Fire Company received final approval for its 5,000-square-foot addition from the Millville Town Council on Tuesday, Aug. 24.
The council held its meeting virtually, due to a recent outbreak of COVID-19 within town hall.
The fire company had announced plans for the addition last month. The project is expected to cost $2 million, and the fire company kicked off the fundraising campaign for the addition at a press conference at the fire hall.
Although a project representative said this week that construction will begin at the firehouse soon, now that the project has received final site plan approval from the Town, the fundraising campaign will continue for five years.
Douglas Scott, chairman of the campaign, said on July 19 that the Community Heroes Capital Campaign will be separate from the company’s annual fire and EMS fund drives, funding from which goes toward those departments’ operating budgets.
Call volume for the fire company has doubled in the past 10 years, from 1,689 in 2010 to 3,126 in 2020, Scott said in July.
The 5,000-square-foot addition to the MVFC’s main station on Route 26 will encompass sleeping quarters for the company’s new “live-in” program, which Scott said allows both volunteers and paid crews to sleep at the station. The new bunk area will also help facilitate in-station crews during severe weather.
“All of this adds to our capability to respond to emergencies quicker and more efficiently,” Scott said.
In addition, the building project will provide the company with more living and training space, for “current and future career duty personnel,” and for necessary emergency training classes, according to Scott. “Better and more appropriate living space will make workflow more efficient and help attract much-needed volunteers to the department,” he added.
The project also includes “significant renovations” to the 36-year-old building, Scott said. The fire station’s kitchen will receive upgrades “so that it will be more functional for fundraising events,” he said. A new fire sprinkler system will also be added.
In addition to the building project, the fire company is also looking to replace several pieces of equipment in the coming years. Industry standards for longevity of emergency fire apparatus call for replacement at 20 years, Scott said, citing “reliability concerns, maintenance costs and technology changes” as reasons for scheduled replacement of apparatus.
Because costs of such equipment continue to rise, Scott said, “reserve funds need to be set aside to plan for future purchases. The Millville Volunteer Fire Company expects to replace two major pieces of equipment soon. The company’s engine-tanker, which serves as a fire engine and carries large amounts of water to rural response areas, is scheduled for replacement in 2023, at an estimated cost of $850,000, Scott said.
Soon thereafter, one of the company’s frontline fire engines will also need replacing, at a cost of about $575,000, he said.
For more information on the capital campaign, Douglas Scott can be reached at the fire house at (302) 539-9535. The fire company’s website is at www.millville84.com.
Note: Millville Town Hall will be closed to the public until Sept. 2. Town business will be conducted by phone, email or the service window at the town hall.