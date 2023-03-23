The winners of the recent Millville Town Council election were sworn in on Tuesday, March 14, after a historic tie between two candidates resulted in an unorthodox “flip of the coin,” in which the loser of the toss withdrew from the race.
Incumbent Sharon Brienza and newcomer Joseph Parent were sworn in at the start of the town council meeting on Monday, as was the winner of the coin toss, Robert Wisgirda. He and fellow incumbent Barbara Ryer each received 205 votes in the March 4 election. If they had not agreed to settle the tie with a coin toss or other arrangement, the Town would have held a runoff election with Ryer and Wisgirda as the sole candidates.
Following the swearing-in, the council chose its officers for the coming year. Mayor Ronald Belinko remains in that position, and Brienza remains deputy mayor. Peter Michel was nominated for treasurer and Parent for secretary. All of the positions were approved unanimously.
Belinko gave a tribute to Ryer as she departed the dais following the swearing-in, saying she “put in a lot of long hours, a lot of hours talking to each council member … telling us some things that would help us make some decisions,” adding that “I know we’re going to greatly miss the contribution that Councilwoman Ryer put forward.”
Ryer, accepting a token of appreciation from the Town, said, “What an honor and a privilege it’s been to serve on council,” thanking her fellow council members and the town staff for their “support and assistance.”
“We learned a great deal from each other, and we’ve always been able to work through the roadblocks together,” Ryer said.
She singled out Town Manager Deborah Botchie for special thanks, particularly for her advice while Ryer served as town council treasurer.
“She always took the time to sit with me,” Ryer said, turning to Parent and saying, “Joe, I think she’s going to be your best asset, starting out.”
She praised Botchie’s “wealth of knowledge,” and said Botchie’s assistance helped ensure “the decisions I made were always in the best interest of the town.”
“There were times when we agreed to disagree, but we continued to move forward with important business,” Ryer said.
She concluded her remarks by requesting that the council reconsider their decision to table her recommendation for tax relief for Millville residents for one year, “despite the rumors and fear-mongering that it’s going to bankrupt the Town — because we know that ain’t happening.”
Ryer had first made the recommendation for tax relief last October, and it was then tabled until February’s council meeting, at which time the council voted not to move forward before the election and before the Town completed its upcoming budget approval process.
She said she would continue to be involved in town activities and attend council meetings.
“No goodbyes tonight — just stay well, everyone,” Ryer said.
Following his renewal as mayor, Belinko thanked the council “for having the confidence to keep me around for another year.”
The council also voted to continue to hold its regular meetings on the second Tuesday of each month. The council also often holds workshop meetings on the fourth Tuesday of the month. The time for each of the meetings will continue to be 7 p.m.