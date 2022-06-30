Frustrated by lack of support from the State for its town website, the Millville Town Council has voted to move forward with plans to hire an independent company to design a new site and manage it.
Town Clerk Wendy Mardini said at the Tuesday, June 28, town council meeting that she and Town Manager Deborah Botchie had become unhappy with the site provided free of charge by the State of Delaware.
“The biggest problem is support,” Mardini said. “It’s days before we get an answer on anything and when we do get an answer, they’re very vague.”
She and Botchie said the current website design does not meet the Town’s needs. As an example, Botchie said, the “tabs” at the top of the site’s home page are not changeable to reflect aspects of the town that might be different from other towns.
This is becoming more of a crucial issue for Millville, according to Botchie and Mayor Ronald Belinko, as the Town’s Evans Park becomes more busy with events and activities. The Town has hired a park manager who will start work this summer and the current web sitedoes not allow for extensive posting about upcoming events, they said.
Following a presentation from Shaun Tyndall, president and founder of the Lewes-based web design and hosting company Inclind, the council voted 4-1 to move forward with a contract with the company for a new website.
Council Secretary Robert Wisgirda cast the sole dissenting vote. He said that although he was “very impressed” with Tindall’s presentation, he would like to have a chance to analyze the costs of the new website as quoted by Tindall.
The new website would cost the town an estimated $19,000 to $22,000, Tyndall said. In future years, maintenance of the site would cost the Town approximately $5,000 to $8,000 per year, he said, including a $125-per-month cost to host the site on the “cloud,” which he said is more cost-effective than hosting it on a server.
Resident Greg Dahle, who told the council he recently moved to the Parkside development in town, urged the council to consider “owning” its own website rather than have a private company own it, because he feels the Town would ultimately have more control that way. Dahle also said he believes the Town could pay for a new website by adjusting fees it charges residents.
Tindall told the council that once a contract is drafted, work will begin on the website this summer and should be completed by November.