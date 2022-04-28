Millville passed its Fiscal Year 2023 budget at its Tuesday, April 26 Town Council meeting, with revenue projected at $1.557 million, reflecting revenue increase of 8.95 percent.
The budget includes projected transfer tax revenues representing nearly half its total income — $751,185 — a significant decrease from the $1.8 million the town took in from real estate sales in 2022.
The town’s expenses are projected to be $1,017,047, which includes $53,363 in expenses associated with Evans Park, the new recreation complex located on Dukes Drive. Last year’s purchase of land across from the park for $3.47 million was not included in the budget for Fiscal Year 2022.
Millville’s budget includes a contribution of $69,895 to the Millville Volunteer Fire Co., which is based on $35 per property tax bill on improved lots, as of March 15, 2022.
The budget was passed unanimously, with almost no discussion, during the 40-minute meeting, during which the only audience member was former Mayor Steve Maneri.
In other business, the council approved a measure which tweaks the town’s zoning code to remove hotels and motels from the list of permitted uses in the town’s C-1 Town Center Commercial District, which includes all properties on Route 26 except the two large shopping centers, which are zoned C-2 Town Commercial District.
The C-1 district is intended to included mostly “small shops and streetscapes,” as residents indicated they wanted during the process of drafting the town’s 2019 Comprehensive Plan, according to Mayor Ronald Belinko.
The original version of the amendment included bed and breakfast inns in the exclusion of inns in the C-1 district, but before the final vote on the zoning code change, the council held a preliminary vote in which bed and breakfast inns were added back into the list of allowable uses in C-1.
“Bed and breakfasts have a more small-town feel,” which fits the character the town seeks for the Route 26 corridor, said Council Treasurer Barbara Ryer. “I personally would not object” to bed and breakfast inns along Route 26. The town’s zoning code specifies that bed and breakfasts include no more than three guest rooms, with no cooking facilities in the guest quarters.
Town Solicitor Seth Thompson also suggested the council include language in the amendment which clarifies that the change includes any application that the town receives after the adoption of the zoning change.
The council also voted to increase their own yearly stipend by $200, to $800. The increase was made in response to council members’ needs to work from their homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and “incidental expenses” they incurred while doing so, such as printing materials on their own printers, and other equipment-related expenses. “We’re not giving ourselves a raise,” Belinko said, “we’re covering expenses.”
The increase was considered a year ago, Belinko said, due to the fact that there is no office space in the town hall for council members to work on town business, and the pandemic only made the council’s work-at-home needs increase.
Town Manager Deborah Botchie said she supported the increase “100 percent,” adding that there has not been an increase in the council members’ annual stipend since 2007.
The council also voted unanimously to increase the stipends paid to workers during annual council elections to include members of the Board of Elections, in addition to election workers. Although their role is more one of oversight, rather than running the actual election process, Thompson said, “sometimes they have to step in and plug some holes.”
The Board of Election workers often spend the entirety of election day in town hall, Botchie said. The Board of Election members will be paid $125 per person for the day, the same as election workers.