For the first time in 13 years, there will be a municipal election in Millville.
Three candidates have filed for two openings on the Millville Town Council, setting in motion the town’s first election since 2009, according to Town Manager Deborah Botchie.
On Saturday, March 5, residents will choose between three candidates for two openings on the council. As of the filing deadline, the slate of candidates includes incumbent Ronald Belinko, former council member Peter Michel and newcomer Paul Stark, a Millville By the Sea resident. Each seat has a term of two years.
Along with Michel, a resident of Bishop’s Landing, being a former member of the council, Belinko is in his second year as mayor, and his is one of two terms coming to an end this year. The other is that of Council Member Steve Maneri, who has not filed for re-election.
The town will hold a Candidate Night on Monday, Feb. 28, at 6 p.m. in the Millville Community Center at Evans Park, 32517 Dukes Drive. The event will be moderated by Coastal Point Executive Editor Darin McCann.
“We’re really excited to play a role in this important process and look forward to helping Millville voters learn as much as they can about the candidates before casting their votes,” McCann said.
The election will be held from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 5, in the Town Hall meeting room at 36404 Club House Road. Voters must be 18 or older on the date of the election, and must have resided inside Millville town limits full-time for at least one year. Residents will be required to present proof of identity and address, such as a current Delaware driver’s license or ID card, uniformed service ID, current utility bill or lease.
Any resident who will not be able to vote in person may request an affidavit of absentee ballot at the town hall or by contacting the town hall at (302) 539-0449. Absentee ballots can also be requested through the town website, at www.millville.delaware.gov. Affidavits for absentee ballots must be filed no later than noon on Friday, March 4. Ballots will either be given to the resident in person or mailed. Absentee ballots must be filed by 8 p.m. on Saturday, March 5.
For more information on the election, voter qualifications or absentee ballots, contact Town Manager Deborah Botchie at (302)539-0449 or by email at dbotchie@mvtown.com.