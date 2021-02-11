Continuing a streak now well into its second decade, Millville will have no election for town council again this year.
Two incumbents, Barbara Ryer and Sharon Brienza, filed for re-election, and no challengers filed. The third incumbent whose term is up this year is Peter Michel, who did not file for re-election. That seat will be filled by Robert Wisgirda, who was the only person to file for it.
There has not been a town council election in Millville since 2009. The election would have been held March 6 if it had been necessary.
