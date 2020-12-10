The Millville Town Council gave final site-plan approval to one development, and sketch plan approval to another, at its Tuesday, Dec. 8, meeting.
The council held public hearings on two projects during Tuesday’s meeting — one within the Millville By the Sea community and the other adjacent to it. Both had been recommended for approvals of their respective plans by the Town’s Planning & Zoning Commission.
Ron Sutton of Civil Engineering Associates told the council that the Planning & Zoning Commission’s comments had been addressed in the revised final site plan that was presented at the council meeting.
The revised plan included a gazebo, additional benches and the relocation of a walking trail.
Town Engineer Andrew Lyons Jr. told the council that the revised plan meets all requirements. Lyons noted that the Town does not have parking requirements for pools, nor does Sussex County, and that the 16 parking spaces by the pool are adequate. The planning commission had asked for more detail of the pool and surrounding area on the final site plan for the 46.5-acre development.
Resident Steven McCully, who lives in Millville By the Sea, addressed the council via teleconference during the public hearing, regarding his desire to save what he called “precious and few remaining hardwood trees that exist within Millville By the Sea, and for that matter, Millville town proper.”
The trees are slated to be removed because grading work within the development has damaged their root systems, according to Council Secretary Barbara Ryer.
“The trees are dying at a rapid rate,” Sutton said.
McCully suggested the addition of smaller trees, which would, they would hope, eventually grow to replace those planned for removal.
The council approved the revised final plan for Peninsula Village 3-0 with two abstentions. Mayor Steve Maneri and Council Treasurer Sharon Brienza recused themselves because they live in Millville By the Sea.
During the discussion and public hearing for the other project on the agenda Tuesday, Summer’s Edge Reserve, much of the attention was focused on whether to place sidewalks on two street “stubs.”
The 41-acre property was annexed into Millville about 13 years ago and was initially planned to be part of Millville By the Sea but was never purchased by the MBS developer, Sutton said.
There is a 2-acre commercial lot at the front of the proposed project site, located on Route 17 at Peppers Corner Road. Plans for the commercial portion will be submitted at a later date, Sutton said. At some point, some type of “traffic control” — possibly a stoplight or a traffic circle, will be considered for the intersection, he said.
The developer, Christopher at Millville LLC, had asked for the sidewalks planned for the dead-ends of two streets to be removed from the plan, to reduce the impervious surfaces within the development. The Planning & Zoning Commission had previously recommended that the sidewalks be left on the plans. The town council approved the sketch plans 5-0 on Tuesday, with the sidewalks left on the plans.
The next Millville Town Council meeting will be held on Jan. 12 at 7 p.m. Meetings are currently being held by teleconference due to meeting-hall capacity restrictions due to COVID-19. Instructions on joining town meetings can be found on the meeting agenda at www.millville.delaware.gov.