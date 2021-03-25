An auto-repair shop and restaurant received approval from the Millville Town Council on Tuesday, March 23, during workshop meeting that was held virtually.
The final site plan for the project passed unanimously, 5-0. Millville’s Planning & Zoning Commission recommended its approval in June 2020; the project was granted a conditional use for outdoor seating in March 2020.
Town Engineer Andrew Lyons Jr. and Rob Plitko of Plitko LLC agreed that the project had met all requirements of state agencies and town codes.
“I have reviewed the project numerous times, and all of my questions and comments have been taken care of,” including adding more handicapped parking spaces and wheel stops in the parking area near a stormwater pond, Lyons said.
The 10-bay auto repair shop and one-story restaurant will be located about .23 miles east of Whites Neck Road on the south side of Route 26.
“I’m really excited to drop the car off and have breakfast at the same time, or lunch,” Mayor Ron Belinko said.
The restaurant will feature an outdoor seating area that will be separated by a fence from the auto-repair building.
Kevin Martin, owner of the businesses, thanked the council for their “kind comments.” Several of the council members had complimented Martin on the “aesthetics” of the project plan. Council Treasurer Barbara Ryer said she particularly liked the proposed sign for the businesses, which features a “Woody” beach vehicle topped by a surfboard.
“It looks good; I’m very happy with it,” Ryer said.
The council also granted final site plan approval for an addition to the Excel Property Management office on Route 26. The addition will encompass a conference room of about 300 square feet, and will include landscaping and a reduction in a gravel area that will compensate for the additional impervious area of the conference room.
Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza asked that a provision be made in the approval that the siding on building be the same color; currently, the building’s siding is two different colors.
Lyons, who made the presentation for the property owner, said, “It looks like they’re working on that.”
In other business, the council agreed the Town needs to hire a part-time maintenance person for upkeep of the newly opened Evans Park at Millville.
Town Manager Deborah Botchie said Millville Code & Building Official Eric Evans had been spending “an extreme amount of hours” at the park since it opened at the beginning of March. Botchie said that while state officials have been “OK” with the two weekly cleanings the Town has been completing at the park, they would prefer five. She also mentioned that there was a plumbing issue in the park’s restrooms recently that had resulted in an intense cleanup.
Botchie said she and other town officials, including Brienza, had decided that “it’s time to step up to the plate and move forward” to hire a part-time maintenance person to take on the cleaning of the park.
She said Evans estimated that the job would entail three work days. The maintenance person would need to be able to lift up to 50 pounds and be willing to work “flexible” hours, which would include at least some weekends.
Council Member Steve Maneri said he feels the new employee should be expected to work all weekends because, so far, “that park is packed” during weekend days. Maneri also suggested a checklist be placed in the restrooms with spaces for indicating times and dates of cleanings.
The council agreed the job will pay $15 per hour, and Botchie said applicants must submit to a background check and a drug test.
“Yes, we have a gem out there,” Belinko said of the new park. “Yes, we can’t get by having our existing personnel take time out of their busy schedules” to take care of the park maintenance, he said. “It’s very important that we get the right person.”
The next Millville Town Council meeting, also to be held virtually, will be April 13 at 7 p.m. Instructions for joining the meeting will be at the top of the agenda for that meeting on the Town website at www.millville.delaware.gov.