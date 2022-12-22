The Millville Town Council has passed an ordinance designed to regulate loitering in town, with one council member voting against it, saying it could open the Town up to lawsuits.
Millville Mayor Ronald Belinko said there have been some situations at the town park and in other areas around town that caused town officials to feel it is time to put an ordinance in place that addresses situations that could arise.
Belinko said, “What we’re trying to address, is, say, when [Evans Park] closes, you could have a group of people that say, ‘Let’s meet down there.’” He said there have already been incidents of vandalism in the park, which add to the concern.
“We have the park, we have the woodlands,” he said. “We have all that property. People could camp out there, people could congregate” he said.
While the ordinance does not directly address problems of unhoused people, Belinko said, “Everyone is very conscious of homelessness” and acknowledged that there are situations in Millville where people have been given permission by property owners to stay on their property. The ordinance would not address those situations.
“Our ordinance is a positive measure,” Belinko said. “We don’t want people going down there after hours and having a party,” he said of Evans Park, which closes to the public at dusk.
Council Secretary Robert Wisgirda was the sole dissenting vote on the ordinance. He said he is concerned about whether it is enforceable and whether it opens the Town up to potential lawsuits.
He cited recent issues in Dover, where a proposed loitering ordinance has drawn opposition from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), which recently wrote a letter to city officials claiming it would allow law enforcement officers to “harass and confront people without homes.”
Belinko said he feels Millville’s ordinance does not present such issues. It was drafted by Town Solicitor Seth Thompson, he said, adding that Thompson “feels very comfortable with it.”
“We’re not out to arrest anyone,” Belinko said.
Wisgirda said he feels the ordinance is too heavy-handed and could bring objections from groups such as the ACLU.
“The last thing a small community needs is to now have to defend yourself,” Wisgirda said. “We have limited resources. It could, in my opinion, bankrupt a small community,” if the ordinance were to be challenged in court.
Wisgirda also said he does not want the responsibility for enforcement of the ordinance to fall on town employees, who might lack the training that law enforcement officers have in loitering situations, which can turn unpleasant quickly if a person feels threatened.
Under the new ordinance, town code enforcement officials, as well as Delaware State Police — with which Millville contracts for police services — would enforce it.
The penalty for violations of the loitering ordinance, which also prohibits sleeping in cars or camping in unauthorized places, is $99 for a first offense and up to $250 per day for subsequent offenses.