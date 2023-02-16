Millville residents could have gotten a Valentine from the town council in the form of a major tax cut for the coming year, but the measure failed when three of the council members voted at their Tuesday, Feb. 14, meeting to hold off on the move.
Council Treasurer Barbara Ryer proposed a reduction in the town’s property tax rate from 50 cents per $100 of assessed value to 25 cents per $100 of assessed value for the coming fiscal year. When it came time to vote, three council members opted to table the issue until after the upcoming council election, and until the town staff has had a chance to put together a proposed budget for the new fiscal year, which begins in June.
Ryer, who has been working on the proposal since October 2022, introduced a resolution for the proposed tax cut Tuesday. The resolution laid out the reasons for the proposed cut: the Town is in sound financial shape and “recognizes the hardships its residents have faced over more than the last two years due to the economic inflation in our country and the recent pandemic.”
Millville has “zero debt,” the resolution said, having collected nearly $1.2 million in revenue other than municipal taxes as of Jan. 31. Tax revenues up to the same date are nearly $660,000. The Town’s current operating budget is approximately $1.73 million, Ryer said.
The resolution also noted that the Town will need to adjust its tax rate when Sussex County completes its reassessment of properties — the first countywide reassessment since 1974. The County’s reassessment is due to take effect in the 2024 fiscal year.
Millville’s tax revenues pay for the Town’s operating expenses, police service, which is provided by the Delaware State Police, grants to the Millville Volunteer Fire Company, employee salaries, and expenses related to Evans Park. Employees’ salaries account for about 38 percent of the operating budget, or $594,000, Ryer said, which is “not above average” for a municipal budget.
“The Town has approved construction of approximately 2,000 homes to be built, which conservatively will provide approximately $600,000 in additional General Fund revenue, based on a conservative average of $300 per house, for real estate tax, and these same 2,000 homes will also provide revenue in excess of $9 million,” Ryer said, adding that that is a “conservative figure based on $5,000 a home” that must remain in the Town’s restricted funds, which covers items such as the Town’s long-term reserve study, the police and capital improvements.
“Millville By the Sea still has quite a few more homes coming out,” Ryer said, adding that “it’s not going to happen tomorrow, God knows, because of our economic condition right now. That money will probably be coming in years down the road.” She cautioned that “once the land’s gone, the money’s going to stop.”
Ryer reminded the residents at the meeting that “your HOA pays for your roads, your snow removal, your sidewalks and streetlights. The Town doesn’t pay for that. It’s not coming out of the Town’s money.”
The proposed one-year tax break, Ryer said, “is not intended to change your lives.” She said last year the Town paid its employees a one-time “premium pay” bonus to thank them for keeping the town office in operation during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. That pay was provided by federal American Rescue Plan Act funding. “We truly felt that the employees deserved to get that money. And I truly feel that our residents should get something as well.”
Ryer said she drafted the resolution last October, “and I was asked to hold it until February or March.” She said she felt it was “critical” to approve the resolution now so that the new figures could be included in the upcoming town budget process.
Although Council Secretary Robert Wisgirda said he agreed with Ryer on the timing of the resolution, the other three council members expressed reservations. Wisgirda commended Ryer’s efforts.
“In my opinion, she’s gone above and beyond to make sure that all the I’s are dotted and T’s are crossed,” he said. “I believe this needs to be acted on tonight in order for it to be effective this year.”
He pointed to “surrounding towns here that failed to plan, as far as their finances for the future” — particularly Ocean View, which has seen substantial property tax increases in that time period.
Mayor Ronald Belinko said he is “not opposed to lowering the tax rate. However, at this point, this is in the middle of the budget process.” He said the town charter dictates the budget process and he feels approving the tax cut now would deviate from that process.
“Staff is sitting down with the town manager, going over their needs,” Belinko said. Once those figures are agreed upon, he said, the budget is presented to the council, and “in between, you have an executive session talking about salaries and benefits for our staff.”
Then a public hearing is held at which residents can hear and comment on the budget.
“In between — it’s not good — you have an election,” Belinko said. “So you could approve something tonight that restricts, possibly, some new members sitting up here.”
“I’m not opposed to any decrease,” Belinko said. “What we’re doing now is approving something that should be approved during that budget process.”
He said that as Sussex County completes the current reassessment process, county officials will set the county tax rate based on a similar look at County expenses, adding that it is “most likely” that the Town would lower taxes in the wake of the reassessment, to make up for the new assessments, which will be higher than the 1974 values currently used, though the resulting property taxes could be higher, lower or the same.
“There’s a process for our budget that you all have input in,” Belinko told the audience, “and I think, by our charter, we should follow that process.”
He said the Town’s reserves are set aside for future projects that have been pinpointed during the drafting of the Town’s most recent comprehensive plan, including public transportation, sidewalks connecting the town’s developments and additional items in Evans Park.
He said the Town recognizes that “we’re growing,” and also that while coverage by the state police is sufficient for the town’s current needs, “you can’t rule it out five, 10 years from now” that the Town will want or need to create its own police department.
Code & Building Official Eric Evans said the park-related expenses are a new experience for the Town.
“We’re trying to plan ahead, but we’re kind of shooting blind,” Evans said, “because we’ve never had a parks department.”
Belinko said that real estate transfer tax revenues have begun to slow down from previous years.
“Transfer tax is going to dry up” once the town is built-out, he said. “It’s already slowed down.”
Finance director Lisa Wynn confirmed that revenue from building permits is down $233,000 so far this year compared to the previous year. Transfer tax revenue, Wynn said, is down about $224,000 compared to the previous year.
Ryer reminded Belinko that the proposed reduction is just for one year.
“It’s not forever,” she said, adding that the Town is picking up extra funds from some investments, including $20,000 in just the past two months.
“Once you deviate from the process, then it comes back to haunt you, because someone’s going to point out that you did it before,” Belinko said.
Wisgirda countered, saying, “I can’t in any way see how this is going to affect the process.” He also said, “There are a lot of citizens out there who are suffering. There are a lot of citizens out there who had businesses the past few years, and they have had zero help. To them, that extra few hundred dollars could be very meaningful.”
Ryer said she feels putting a reduced tax rate in place before the budget is helpful because “now you’re prepared for what you need” for the 2024 fiscal year.
Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza interjected that she believes approving a tax cut before the budget is resolved could result in “backing in” figures that should be integrated during the process.
Town Manager Deborah Botchie, joining the meeting remotely, commended the council for “smart remarks” during Tuesday’s discussion and said she is “very proud” that the Town has amassed $16 million in its reserve account. “It’s taken many years and a lot of work, a lot of planning,” Botchie said.
“But you’re going to start dipping into those resources sooner than you think,” she said.
Botchie said tax relief is “music to my ears” as a taxpayer herself, “but as the town manager, it’s imperative that I listen to the Code & Building staff, as well as my finance director.”
She said she had been “kept in the loop” on the drop in building permits being issued due to the decline in the housing market.
“Council has the ultimate decision on this matter,” she said. “However, I feel that discussions could be held at a later time, when I will be able to present the council with a proposed budget with, hopefully, realistic expense and revenue figures.”
Belinko suggested tabling the tax reduction “until the discussion during the budget process … where all of Millville will have a chance to talk about it.”
The council voted 3-2 to table the issue, with Ryer and Wisgirda voting against tabling it.