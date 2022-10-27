The Town of Millville has agreed to purchase more land next to the Evans Park property, as long as reports on the viability of the property come back positive.
The land, 3.51 acres, is next to the property the Town purchased in December 2021 for $3.4 million. The new property would be purchased for $475,000 under the proposed contract.
Town Solicitor Seth Thompson this week that said there are no restrictions or title issues with the property, but there needs to be a survey “basically to verify that the acreage is accurate” and an environmental study to assure that there are no hazards, such as buried tanks, on the property.
Mayor Ronald Belinko said the purchase will help assure the preservation of open space in Millville.
“If you look at the Town of Millville’s motto, ‘A Beautiful Place to Live,’ we want to have trees there rather than have a developer come in” and build houses, Belinko said.
He added that the Town’s intent is to keep the land wooded, and that it is currently home to wildlife, including deer. But he added on Wednesday, Oct. 26, that there is a possibility that a trail could be added on the property at some point in the future.
Council Treasurer Barbara Ryer lauded Town Manager Deborah Botchie’s work on the pending acquisition, saying she is “very happy that the Town is getting this land to preserve.”
The land is currently owned by ARB Realty Holdings LLC, based in Centerville, Botchie said, adding that the realty group represents family members of Blaine Phillips, longtime owner of the land.
In other business this week, the council voted to give Botchie the approval to move forward with looking into enhancing security at the park.
“We do need it,” Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza said.
The council also voted unanimously to move forward with a feasibility study regarding adding electric vehicles and/or equipment to the Town’s inventory. The grant, from Energize Delaware, could fund either vehicles or equipment, such as electric lawnmowers, Belinko said.
Ryer questioned whether the Town needs to move toward electric vehicles.
“I don’t know that it’s such a great need,” she said.
But Belinko said that, with gasoline prices rising, the Town would be wise to look into any grants available for transitioning to electric vehicles.
The council voted to set its next meeting, tentatively, for Wednesday, Nov. 9, instead of Election Day, Nov. 8, which would be its normal meeting date for the month. The staff and council will also assess whether the council needs to meet in November, so the meeting could be canceled altogether.