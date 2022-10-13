Following similar moves by neighboring towns, Millville officials have begun discussing the pros and cons of changing their meeting times to earlier in the day.
At the Tuesday, Oct. 11, Millville Town Council meeting, Town Council Treasurer Barbara Ryer said, “If you look at the attendance, most of the time it’s very low in the evenings. A lot of the people that live here now are retirees, and after dinner, folks like to sit back and relax,” Ryer said.
In contrast, she said, “When we have the 10 a.m. meetings with the [Delaware State Police], this place is packed.
“I think in the mornings, folks have a lot more energy,” Ryer said. “I think it’s easier for the town clerk to get her minutes done, things are fresh in her mind. It gets dark in the evening,” when it is more difficult for some older residents to drive, she said. In addition, the later time is a challenge for town staff who attend the meetings, particularly those who leave for dinner and then come back to the town office for the meetings, Ryer said.
“That’s extra gas, extra time,” she said. “It’s just a lot, on the employees, I think.”
Ryer said her suggestion would be to change the meetings to mid-morning, but she said other times, such as mid-afternoon, should be considered.
“It could save us time… comp time, this, that and the other,” Ryer said. “If the town manager is OK with it, because she’s responsible for running this town. If she doesn’t have a problem with it, I think her input should be paramount,” she said.
“I’m in agreement with moving our meetings from 7 o’clock,” Town Manager Deborah Botchie said. “I’m thinking 2-to3-o’clock...” rather than the morning time suggested by Ryer. “The staff and I would accommodate either,” however, Botchie said.
“It’s very tiring on these days,” she said. “I have been here since 8:30 this morning,” she said during the Oct. 11 meeting, which began with a 6 p.m. executive session to discuss land acquisition. The regular meeting began at 7 p.m. and was over around 8:30 p.m.
“We are not fresh” at 7 p.m., Botchie said.
She cited attendance at the previous 18 meetings, when 23 people attended the meeting virtually via an online link. A total of 54 people participated in those 18 meetings, which include the regular meetings held the second Tuesday of each month, as well as workshop meetings held later in the month, Botchie said.
Generally, Botchie said, the highest attendance at town council meetings are those during which developments such as Millville by the Sea are on the agenda. Those meetings tend to have around 10 to 12 attendees, Botchie said.
“Other than that, you have two, two, three, five, two people that actually come to the meetings. … So, I am in favor of changing the times. My staff agrees,” Botchie said.
Belinko, however, countered with concerns that changing the meeting times would exclude those with daytime jobs and other responsibilities from attending the meetings.
“All of us knew, getting into this, what time the meetings were,” he said. “By changing it to a convenient time for staff and council, it gives the appearance of not a very open government. … Every resident has an opportunity to state their piece, whether in person, by phone, reading the Coastal Point, to move on. Early council meetings restricts people [from] the opportunity to maybe consider running for council, serving on Planning & Zoning, serving on the Park Commission,” Belinko said.
“You talk about changing the council meetings,” and then possibly the other meetings, he said, and “how many hours is that going to take out of normal operation?” by staff members, he asked.
Belinko referenced “a local town that took a survey of the residents. The residents indicated they wanted to keep it in the evenings. What happened? The council approved an early start time,” he said, referring to a recent move by Ocean View’s town council.
He said the later meeting time gives council members more time to prepare for the meetings and to return from out of town if necessary.
“It took me all day today to prepare for this meeting tonight,” he said.
“It gives the appearance of not being open,” Belinko continued, citing surrounding towns that have mid-week evening meetings, as well as beach towns such as Bethany Beach and Fenwick Island that hold town meetings on Friday afternoons to allow out-of-town property owners a chance to participate.
Belinko said he will not put the issue up for vote by council until input is received from residents, which could be through a survey or a public hearing on the issue.
Ryer agreed that input from residents is “a good idea.”
Town Secretary Robert Wisgirda said his observation is that morning meetings “seem to be very, very well-attended,” and would support seeking input from residents on the matter.
“I just don’t want the appearance that we’re closing down the opportunity for folks to run for office or have input,” Belinko said.
Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza said she had read accounts on the Ocean View meeting-time changes that indicated that the survey sent out by that town had an “abysmal” response rate and that may have impacted how much weight the Ocean View council gave it during their decision process.
“I hope when we do a survey we get a lot more input from the residents,” Brienza said.
“I’m not saying what Ocean View did was right,” she said. “But I guess because they didn’t get enough response from residents. They just made the best decision, they thought,” she said.
Council Member Peter Michel said he plans to “wait until we put it out and see what everybody says” on the issue.
“It’s not going to be a rush thing,” Belinko said, repeating that the council has until March 2023, when the council holds its reorganization meeting, to consider a time change.
“According to our charter, the times of the meetings are established at the organizational meeting in March, so we have plenty of time to discuss and examine the ramifications” of changing the time of the council meetings, and possibly other town boards and committees as well, Belinko said.