The Millville Town Council has reviewed changes to the town charter proposed by an ad hoc committee and will hold a public hearing on the proposed changes next month.
At a 15-minute-long virtual workshop meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 23, the council voted unanimously to approve the changes, which for the most part eliminate language that no longer reflects the current operations of the Town.
One substantive change adds language that allows the Town to pay its Planning & Zoning Commission and Board of Adjustment members for meetings.
Town Solicitor Seth Thompson reviewed the charter-change process for the council: Once the public hearing has been held and the council votes on the changes, the proposed changes go to the state legislature for approval, a process that “could be a week, or could be a month in each chamber” of the legislature, Thompson said. He noted that “the legislature is operating in a different manner because of the pandemic.”
The council will be able to track the progress of the charter changes once the bill receives a number, Thompson said. Once the legislature has approved the amended charter, it will go to the desk of Gov. John Carney for approval.
Council Secretary Barbara Ryer, a member of the charter review committee, thanked the council for its “quick review” of the changes. Council Treasurer Sharon Brienza, also a member of the committee, said, “It was obviously time for some things to be brought up to this century” in the charter language.
The 60-page document listing the proposed charter changes, which includes comments from Thompson, can be reviewed on the Town website at www.millville.delaware.gov, under the agenda for the Feb. 23 meeting.
The council also thanked Town Clerk Matt Amerling and Council Member Pete Michel for their service to the Town. Amerling’s last day with the Town is Friday, Feb. 26. Michel’s term is expiring, and he chose not to file for re-election.