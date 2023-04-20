Millville’s 2024-fiscal-year budget moved closer to approval on Tuesday, with no plans to raise taxes or town fees.
Only one resident stood up to question Finance Director Lisa Wynn on the budget — the same person who last week said her revenue figures were not accurate. This week, Millville By the Sea resident Dave Holmes questioned Wynn again about her revenue figures, saying that interest income had been vastly underestimated in the proposed budget.
Holmes, who said he is a retired accountant, told Wynn that, by his calculations, the Town’s interest income should be “in the neighborhood of $360,000.” Wynn said Tuesday that she had increased the figure to $150,000 since the previous week’s budget discussion.
Wynn told the council that adjustments to expenses had been made to include staff salaries for the town council’s executive sessions. She said general revenue had been increased to $102,000 and the restricted revenue interest was increased by $35,000.
Wynn noted that the Town will have 18 certificates of deposit maturing this year, “so there will be a lot of ins and outs on that.” Restricted fund expenditures were also increased by $50,000 to include bocce courts at Evans Park.
Under economic development funds, Wynn said, expenses were increased by $705 over the draft budget presented last week to include funding for police coverage at Evans Park during the upcoming summer concert series.
Town Manager Deborah Botchie said, “These were the changes requested by council and discussed last meeting.”
Mayor Ron Belinko repeatedly defended the town staff who prepared the budget against Holmes’ criticisms during the “citizens’ privilege” portion of the meeting, when residents are invited to make statements and ask questions. Holmes continued to question Wynn after Belinko repeatedly asked him to sit down.
“It’s getting into a debate,” Belinko said. “You’re just here to debate how we invest. We’re not going to solve anything here.”
Holmes continued to state his objections to Wynn’s figures and the Town’s budget practices, claiming at one point that the Town has been underestimating its realty transfer tax revenues by “up to 300 percent every year, and not taking resales into account.”
“You’re choosing not to be very transparent,” Holmes said before taking his seat.
After the meeting, Holmes said he feels the Town is failing to accurately represent its income, adding that he believes the town staff is thereby committing “fraud” against Millville’s taxpayers.
Botchie said on Wednesday that neither she nor the town staff would comment on Holmes’ charge, since it was not made directly to them.
She repeated the characterization of the Town’s budget as “conservative” — as she and Belinko had characterized it at Tuesday’s meeting — and she added that she had checked with the Town’s auditor to ask if such a practice is illegal.
“They said absolutely not,” Botchie said of any allegations of legal violations.
“We are conservative budgeters,” she said. “We will not budget for unknown possible revenues,” including real estate transfer tax revenues from resales in Millville’s growing communities, such as Millville By the Sea.
“We don’t know what the market is going to do from one week to the next,” Botchie said.
At its Tuesday, April 25, meeting, the council is set to approve the final budget for the coming fiscal year. Also up for consideration will be a proposal made by former council treasurer Barbara Ryer in October 2022 to consider a one-year waiver of property taxes for residents, in light of the Town’s growing reserves.
Ryer’s proposal was initially tabled until February. It was then tabled again, until the town staff could conclude the budget process and until after the March council election. In the March vote, Ryer and Council Member Robert Wisgirda tied, and Ryer agreed to withdraw, rather than force the Town to schedule a runoff election between her and Wisgirda.
This week, newly elected Council Member Joe Parent asked for a breakdown of projected expenses at Evans Park. Code & Building Official Eric Evans responded that estimating costs associated with the park is difficult, particularly this early in the life of the park.
“I don’t know what’s going to break,” before it breaks. “I’m guessing,” he said. “I don’t know how much it’s going to be.”
There are also unexpected issues, such as the need for fencing to keep people from walking through adjacent property owned by Lord’s Landscaping, Evans said.
Belinko and Botchie both pointed Tuesday afternoon to the Town’s consistent top rating from its auditor for many years. Botchie said there had not been a tax increase in Millville in at least 15 years, and Evans said town fees had not been raised since he joined the staff 12 years ago.
“We’ve worked very hard to have a nice hefty reserve,” Botchie said.
She cautioned, however, that the Town’s rapid growth could bring eventually bring expenses.
“We’re going to need a police department in the future,” she said.
The Town currently contracts with the Delaware State Police for 40 hours of police coverage per week.