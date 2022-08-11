Development continues to be the major issue addressed by Millville’s Town Council as plans for several new projects were on the agenda at its Tuesday, Aug. 9, meeting.
The council on Tuesday approved plans for dividing a 13-acre parcel on Burbage Road to pave the way for a residential planned community, and rezoning of 11 acres of the land. Also approved were final subdivision site plans for Seagull Village, a 120-home subdivision in Millville By the Sea, and final subdivision site plans for Sea West Village, a 93-home community that is also part of Millville By the Sea.
The council approved the rezoning of 11 acres on Burbage Road from C-1 (commercial) to Residential Planned Community. No plans have been submitted for the property, but Ron Sutton, representing the Christopher Companies, said the 2 acres that remain zoned commercial will be used for a “small town-center” shopping area.
Town Engineer Andrew Lyons Jr. of George, Miles & Buhr said the subdivision plan “meets all requirements.” Both Mayor Ronald Belinko and Council Treasurer Barbara Ryer praised the concept of including the commercial area. Belinko said the shopping area will “take many cars off the road,” with nearby residents being able to walk or bike to the shops.
The next step will be submission of site plans to Millville’s Planning & Zoning Commission. During the public hearings, residents questioned what, if any, buffers would be implemented between any commercial development and homes. Town Manager Deborah Botchie said a 30-foot buffer is required between commercial and residential, but Lyons said no buffer is required between adjacent residential areas.
“I think both of them make sense,” Ryer said of the subdivision and rezoning proposals. Both were approved by the council 5-0.
Also on the agenda was a final site plan for the Millville By the Sea community known as Seagull Village, which was recommended for approval by the Planning & Zoning Commission in November 2021, by a vote of 2-0 with two abstentions.
The 32-acre community will average 3.8 homes per acre, Botchie said, which is lower than the maximum density allowed in a residential planned community. She added that the plans meet both the Town Code and the design standards under which Millville By the Sea operates.
The Seagull Village plans were approved 3-0, with abstentions by Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza and Secretary Robert Wisgirda, who live in Millville By the Sea.
The final hearing addressed the final subdivision site plan for Sea West Village, another Millville By the Sea community, to be located along Powell Farm Road, near Burton Farm Road.
Jeffrey Clark of Land Tech represented the developers during the hearing. Upon questioning from Belinko regarding whether Sea West Village would include its own amenities, Clark said the “overall amenities” in Millville By the Sea are shared by all communities that are part of it. Belinko questioned whether amenities available to residents on the western side of Route 17 would be “substantial enough” to meet the needs of residents there.
Lyons said he reviews the plans of each individual community with Millville By the Sea representatives to ensure they meet the overall “master plan” for the development as a whole. The council approved the Sea West Village plans, again 3-0 with Brienza and Wisgirda abstaining.
Also at the Aug. 9 meeting, Botchie introduced three new town employees: maintenance and grounds supervisor Joseph Balasus, park and recreation administrator Liz Kain-Bolen and administrative assistant Eileen Scerra.
“We are very blessed to have them,” Botchie said.
Kain-Bolen said she is already busy planning several events, including an Octoberfest celebration set for Oct. 1 and a trunk-or-treat event scheduled for later in October. The Octoberfest event will feature family-centered activities early in the day, followed by a beer garden later in the afternoon, Kain-Bolen said.