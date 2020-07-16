The Millville Town Council, at its Tuesday, July 14, meeting, approved the final site plans for a 54-home section of Millville By the Sea, to be called Sea Breeze Village.
That portion of the development was formerly known as Village 8 and will contain semi-detached homes on approximately 25 acres.
During a public hearing on the project, Maureen Grimes, who lives on neighboring property, expressed concern about whether the project would allow enough open space for area wildlife.
Sea Breeze Village will be built at a density of about two units per acre, and will include 19 acres of green areas, nearly twice the required amount.
Andrew Lyons Jr. of George Miles & Buhr, the town’s engineering consultant, told the council that all state agency and utility permits for the project have been received. Millville’s Planning & Zoning Commission voted in October 2019 to recommend that the council approve the project.
Entrances to the new section of Millville By the Sea will be by Huntington Street in Sea Star Village and Summerwind Boulevard in Peninsula Village.
Ron Sutton of Civil Engineering Associates, representing Christopher at Millville LLC, addressed a concern by Town Attorney Seth Thompson regarding a Delmarva Power & Light easement through which the project runs. The easement, Sutton said, dates back to the 1950s, and he told the council that DP&L had told him that “we can do whatever we want as long as we don’t obstruct poles or wires.”
The council approved the site plans 3-0, with Mayor Steve Maneri and Council Member Sharon Brienza abstaining because they live in Millville By the Sea.