The Millville Town Council at its Tuesday, March 15, meeting, approved final site plans for a new shopping center that has been in the works for years.
The Route 26 Town Shoppes will be located at the intersection of Route 26 and Railway Road. Formerly known as Bethany Bay Town Shoppes, the project will encompass four storefronts totaling 5,167 square feet.
The property has an existing entrance off of Railway Road and is zoned C-1 (commercial) It had originally been utilized as offices for the Bethany Bay community when it was under construction. The new project includes combining three lots into one.
The shopping center received a recommendation of approval from the Millville Planning & Zoning Commission on Sept. 10, 2020, with the condition of updating the square footage for the plans and submission of a landscaping plan.
Beach Properties Inc. is the developer for the project; Karins and Associates prepared the final site plans, which call for a three-gabled building with stone-trimmed front.
Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza expressed concerns about traffic in the area, saying she hopes the council can address their concerns to state transportation officials at a meeting scheduled for next week. Mayor Ronald Belinko said he felt that the project “is something the majority of residents are looking for” and hoped it would add a feature to the town that residents could walk to.
The council on Tuesday also approved final site plans for an expansion project at Shaka Shack, to add seating and a larger kitchen to the existing take-out business. The expansion would be 40 feet by 41 feet and would be connected to the current structure by a breezeway, according to owner Kelley Reynolds.
That project, located on 4.3 acres, was recommended for approval by the Planning & Zoning Commission on Feb. 22, with the suggestion of adding landscaping along Route 26.
Reynolds explained that the current landscaping, known as “banana plants,” would grow back during the summer months.
In other business, the council voted unanimously to hire a full-time maintenance worker, whose primary responsibility would be Evans Park, with additional responsibilities for the town hall property. Since the park opened, Belinko said, “We did find out that one part-time person can’t handle it.”
That worker, Paul DuMott, spoke at the March 15 meeting to give his input.
“This is a no-brainer,” he said. “I cannot continue to maintain this on a part-time basis.”
Town Code & Building Official Eric Evans has pitched in on many occasions, performing park maintenance in addition to his administrative duties, DuMott said.
“Eric is out straight,” he said. “You cannot put another thing on his plate.”
Belinko said use of the park is increasing now that the community center is available for meeting and events.
“The community is asking for more events at the park,” he said.
The council also approved the hiring of a park and recreation administrator. That vote was not unanimous, with Council Secretary Robert Wisgirda voting no after his motion to table the move died for lack of a second.
Wisgirda said he “would like to see a cost-benefit analysis” of the park administrator position. The park administrator would be responsible for planning and scheduling events, as well as hiring vendors, such as musicians, movie providers and food trucks. Those responsibilities are generally handled now by Town Clerk Wendy Mardini, who told the council she spends “many, many hours” on those tasks.
Former council member Steve Maneri, who oversaw the construction of the park during his time on the council and as mayor, had asked, “Do we have enough for a park administrator to do?” before Belinko asked Mardini for her input.
In addition to the responsibilities already listed, Belinko said he feels the park administrator’s job description would also include developing a website for the park, and developing plans for year-round activities there.
The votes this week put in motion the development of job descriptions and salary ranges for the two positions.
Meanwhile, the use of a $100,000 grant from the Sussex County Council toward the cost of paving the parking area at Evans Park was also discussed. The council voted to accept the grant, a result of county real estate transfer tax funds, while clarifying one issue.
Wisgirda pointed out that the letter from the County states that the Town must match any funding over $100,000; while the Town was under the impression it has to match the grant of exactly $100,000.
The paving project is expected to cost about $300,000, according to Town Engineer Andrew Lyons Jr. Brienza said the Town has “more than sufficient” funds to complete the project, whether it has to match the County funding or not.