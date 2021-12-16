The Millville Town Council has approved final site plans for the 124-unit Hudson’s Reserve development, to be located on Route 17 (Roxana Road) at the intersection with Pepper’s Corner Road.
The 41.51-acre site was once a part of the Millville By the Sea master-planned community, and although it is no longer part of that much larger community, retains the Master Planned Community zoning, which brings amenities and some commercial development into the mix of residential housing types.
In the case of Hudson’s Reserve, plans call for the community to include a pool, a tot lot, a walking trail, pickleball courts and an area with firepits. There is also a commercial area, plans for which have not been announced, at the southwest corner of the development.
“The pickleball courts are going to be a big hit,” said Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza.
Plans call for a mixture of home types — single-family homes with either front-facing garages or rear-facing garages, as well as duplexes. Sidewalks will be installed on both sides of the streets in the community.
There is a possibility, according to Sutton, of a traffic circle to be constructed at the intersection of Pepper’s Corner Road and Route 17. Powell Farm Road, directly across Route 17, would also feed into the traffic circle. Whether the intersection eventually gets a traffic circle will depend on the results of a traffic impact study being completed by the state Department of Transportation, Sutton said. There may also be a traffic light installed at the intersection, he said, instead of a traffic circle.
The council approved the site plans 5-0.
Also approved at the same meeting were plans for an 11-lot “model court” in Millville By the Sea Village 5A, to be built on 3.96 acres, and a revision to the Millville By the Sea performance standards, which removes the “concept plan” step in the Town’s approval process. Both of those were approved, with two council members voting yes and three abstentions from three members who live in Millville By the Sea.
The council also approved a number of revisions to the Town’s 2022 budget — the largest one being the $3.8 million purchase price and appraisal fees for several pieces of property currently owned by members of the Dukes family, adjacent to the Evans Park at Millville on Dukes Drive. Town solicitor Seth Thompson said he expects the purchase to be completed by the end of 2021.
Other expenditures in the budget revision include $1,600 for additional building and grounds materials and repairs, $5,000 for additional park maintenance expenses, $3,500 for additional park supplies, and $3,500 for building improvements at town hall.
In other business, Mayor Ronald Belinko spoke at the start of the meeting in regard to recent remarks by an Ocean View official involving whether the Town of Millville intends to work with surrounding towns on public transportation proposals. Belinko said Millville has every intention of working with surrounding towns but wants to include towns other than Ocean View and Millville in the discussions.
“It’s going to take Dagsboro, Frankford — all of us — to get together” to address public-transportation challenges in the area, Belinko said.
He reiterated after the meeting that at no time in recent meetings on transportation issues did anyone from the Town of Millville indicate they are not interested in pursuing public-transportation options, potentially including DART bus services between inland towns and the resort towns.
When the plans to purchase the Dukes property were announced several weeks ago, park-and-ride parking was mentioned as one of several potential uses for part of the property that was discussed.
The next meeting of the Millville Town Council is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. Meetings are open to the public either live at the town hall or via webinar. Information on accessing meetings virtually is available on the meeting agenda, published a week before each meeting on the Town website at www.millville.delaware.gov.