The Millville Town Council this week approved final site plans for a go-kart track at the Millville Boardwalk/Captain’s Quarters entertainment complex on Route 26.
The plans call for a track with 16 electric go-karts, of which a maximum of eight will be allowed on the track at one time, according to Chad Warren of Davis, Bowen & Friedel, the engineering firm representing Millville Boardwalk.
Along with the track, the project includes additional parking and several storage buildings: two 12-foot-by-20-foot sheds, two 20-foot-by-30-foot garages and a 24-foot-by-60-foot garage.
Millville’s Planning & Zoning Commission had recommended approval for the go-kart project at its Sept. 8, 2022, meeting, on a vote of 4-0.
Town Engineer Andrew Lyons Jr. said at the council meeting this week that the project met all requirements of the Town and other agencies.
No change of zoning is required. The land is currently zoned C-1 (commercial).
Warren said the go-karts will be operated from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Since they are electric, and since there are no adjacent residential properties, noise will not be an issue, he said, comparing the noise level of gas go-karts to electric ones as “compared to a Tesla versus an F-150” pickup-truck.
The council approved the final site plans for the go-kart track and buildings 5-0, with several members commenting that they are looking forward to bringing their grandchildren to the track when it opens.
The council also approved a request from the Millville Volunteer Fire Company for a grant of $87,367.87. The figure represents the total impact fees collected by the Town in the 2023 fiscal year to date.
MVFC President Greg Hocker said at the March 14 meeting that the funds will be put toward expenses related to the department’s new boat, including the addition of lights for the boat, as well as UHF radio, which he said is necessary to be able to communicate with U.S. Coast Guard personnel from the boat. Part of the grant money will also be used for extra fire gear for fire company members, as well as gym equipment for the new workout space in the recently renovated fire hall.
Hocker thanked the council and residents for their support of the fire company, saying, “We need you as much as you need us.” He emphasized the need for support from municipalities, adding that the fire company’s ambulance service, in particular, “is running in the red,” and that the fire company’s funding from state and county governments has not increased, despite tremendous growth in its service area.
The council also approved several 2023-fiscal-year budget increases outlined by Town Finance Director Lisa Wynn, including $484,000 for the purchase of more property on Dukes Drive, $20,000 for computer software related to the Town’s website reboot and $30,000 in additional park maintenance funds.
Town Manager Deborah Botchie said the additional expenses will come from the Town’s contingency fund.
The council also approved a measure that will exempt amenities in residential communities from town taxes.