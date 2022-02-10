The Millville Town Council has approved a 135-home development off Substation Road, following the recommendation of the town’s Planning & Zoning Commission, with some caveats.
The council approved final site plans for Egret Shores, set for construction on just over 50 acres, at its Tuesday, Feb. 8, meeting. The proposed development is zoned R (Residential) and therefore does not come under the same regulations regarding open space and other uses of land as recent large-scale developments in Millville, including Millville By the Sea.
That fact colored the discussion about the development and some of its amenities during and after a public hearing on the plans. No members of the public spoke for or against the development during the hearing portion of the meeting.
Amenities planned for Egret Shores include a pool, clubhouse, pickleball courts and a tot lot, as well as open areas for “passive recreation,” according to Rob Plitko of Plitko Engineering.
Road improvements to be made on Substation Road, per state Department of Transportation requirements, include a protected left-turn lane on the east side and a right-turn lane on the west side. A crosswalk would connect the two entrances to the community.
Mayor Ronald Belinko said he is concerned about the fate of the planned crosswalk, given the Town’s recent experience with a planned crosswalk at another development that is split by a busy road.
Town Manager Deborah Botchie, who joined the meeting virtually, said of the planned Bishop’s Landing crosswalk that the Town had confirmation from the developer, Beazer Homes, that the crosswalk would be completed. But the development’s infrastructure had been turned over to its homeowners’ association without the crosswalk being completed, she said.
Council members expressed concerns about speed along the stretch of Substation Road where Egret Shores will be.
“Once you leave the roundabout in Millville By the Sea, it’s a speedway,” said council Treasurer Barbara Ryer, adding that plans are for the speed limit there to be reduced to 35 mph.
Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza said she shares Ryer’s concerns.
“I think the council should support that,” Brienza said of the speed-limit reduction.
Council Member Steve Maneri said he would like to see a second tot lot in the development, perhaps near the pickleball courts on the east side. There is already a tot lot planned on the west side.