The Millville Town Council met by teleconference on Tuesday, April 28, and voted to approve its final budget for the upcoming fiscal year, as well as a final site plan for a 15-home subdivision.
The council met by teleconference in order to conduct business in accordance with Gov. John Carney’s directives on public gatherings during the current COVID-19 health crisis.
All members of the council were “present” on the phone call. No members of the public, except for representatives of the proposed Southern Landing subdivision, made themselves known during the nearly hour-long meeting, which was recorded.
The Town’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year marks its second with a budget of more than $1 million — with expected revenues reaching $1.3 million in the coming year, about $100,000 above last year’s budgeted revenues. Actual revenues for 2020 were $1.5 million, according to the budget approved Tuesday.
Town staff salaries and town council honorariums account for $377,491 of the coming year’s expenses. An increase in coverage by the Delaware State Police, from 36 to 40 hours per week, accounts for an increase in expenses for that service from $113,926 in the past year to $180, 055 for the coming year.
On the revenue side, the Town continues to reap the benefits of its building boom, with 117 home sales expected for the 2021 fiscal year. Income from building permits is projected to be $331,758 and from building plan reviews, $66,358 is expected for 2021. Transfer tax revenues are expected to be $624,167.
The portion of the Town’s budget regarding the town park, now under construction, will be pending until September, when the construction is complete. At the Tuesday, April 28, meeting, the council approved a contract for construction of three pickleball courts by Sports Builders of Reading, Pa., for $160,000 — $120,000 for construction of the courts and $40,000 for lighting.
The council also held a public hearing for the proposed 15-home Southern Landing subdivision. No written comments were submitted regarding the final site-plan approval for the development, to be located at Old School Land and Cedar Drive. No comments were received from the public regarding the development during the teleconference meeting.
Tom Ford of Land Design Inc. represented the project in a review of the application during the hearing. The project received preliminary approval in February 2019, Ford said.
“It’s taken us until now to obtain all state-agency permits for the project,” Ford said.
All required permits have received approval, Ford said, except for plans for water service, which will be through Tidewater and is awaiting plat plan approvals from Sussex County.
One lot in the development has been set aside for commercial use, according to Town Engineer Andrew Lyons Jr. That use will need to be approved by the Town and has not been finalized at this point, Lyons said. Town Attorney Seth Thompson reiterated that point in his comments.
“It seems like everyone’s done their homework,” Deputy Mayor Ronald Belinko said. “It looks like a beautiful community,” Council Member Barbara Ryer said.
The next town council meeting is set for Tuesday, May 12, at 7 p.m.