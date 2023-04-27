The Millville Town Council approved its 2024-fiscal-year budget at its Tuesday, April 25, meeting, while a proposal by a former council member to waive town property taxes for the year did not receive a vote.
The vote on the budget came after Mayor Ronald Belinko called upon Millville’s auditor to give a few remarks on the Town’s budget process. The comments by Herb Geary of the Town’s auditing firm, UHY, came a week after a town resident complained that the proposed budget amounted to “fraud” against the Town’s taxpayers.
“It just can’t get much better in a town of this size,” Geary said of Millville’s “unqualified” ratings in recent years following audits of its financial practices.
Geary praised Town Manager Deborah Botchie and Finance Director Lisa Wynn, saying that for small towns “budgeting conservatively is important” and adding that towns need to be particularly conservative when estimating income from real estate transfer taxes, “because you just don’t know” what is going to happen with the housing market from year to year.
“I am very comfortable with the budgeting process that I’ve seen in the Town of Millville,” Geary said. “You not only budget for the current year that you’re in, but you also have to budget for the future,” he said.
Towns such as Millville should have at least nine to 12 months of expenditures in reserve “in case something catastrophic happens,” Geary said.
Botchie asked Geary to directly address the “fraud” claim, which had been made by resident Dave Holmes in a conversation with a Coastal Point reporter following the council meeting on April 18.
“I think the importance here is to explain to our residents that, if there was anything fraudulent going on with my staff, you would have found it,” Botchie said to Geary.
“There is no indication whatsoever that any type of fraud is being committed, and I can bet my reputation on that,” Geary said. “I feel very comfortable as an auditor putting my name on that opinion” each year, he said.
Town Council Member Robert Wisgirda asked Geary whether his auditing duties include counseling town officials if he sees anything “that could be going a little smoother” and possibly bringing in more revenue for the Town.
“Absolutely,” Geary said.
Later in the April 25 meeting, Holmes said, “I did make that comment,” following the April 18 meeting. His criticism, he emphasized, was that the Town was underestimating its yearly income.
“You probably didn’t provide investment counseling to them,” Holmes said to Geary, adding, “because if you did, I’d suggest a new counselor, because it’s way out of line.”
Meanwhile, the council revisited a proposal by former council treasurer Barbara Ryer to waive town property taxes for the coming year. The proposal had been tabled twice, with the council opting to wait until after its March election was completed and the yearly budget process was further along.
Wisgirda made the motion to approve Ryer’s proposal. Ryer had tied with Wisgirda in the recent election and, following a coin toss, agreed to step down to avoid the cost and effort for the Town of holding runoff election.
Wisgirda’s motion this week died for lack of a second. Ryer, who was in the audience, left the meeting after the proposal did not rise to a vote. Wynn said after the meeting that town property taxes average between $250 and $300 per year.
In other business, the council voted to raise the subscription fee it charges for the Millville Volunteer Fire Company’s ambulance service from $35 per year to $50. The Town of Ocean View has also recently raised the fee for the ambulance service. Those outside of municipalities pay $75 a year, according to MVFC Assistant Fire Chief Guy Rickards, who spoke at the meeting before the council voted.
“Ambulance service has gotten pretty expensive lately,” Rickards said.
A new ambulance costs about $400,000, he said, and the Millville company purchases a new one approximately every three years. He also said each ambulance call costs the company about between $1,400 and $1,500 to provide.