Millville officials are seeking information on damage done to playground equipment in Evans Park last week — mostly to the park centerpiece, Wally the Whale.
Town Manager Deborah Botchie said this week that the damage was discovered on the morning of Friday, Nov. 5, by a town employee.
Once the damage — mostly surface scratches on the whale and other equipment — was noticed, Botchie said, town staff reviewed security camera footage and saw children defacing the equipment with what appeared to be rocks.
On the footage, “We have found some very young children, with parents sitting there watching them,” Botchie said, adding that Code & Building Assistant James Simpson spent almost a whole day reviewing the footage in hopes of identifying those responsible for the damage. Among the scratch marks appear to be two names, one being “Aden,” the other being “Jous,” or something similar.
The matter has been reported to Delaware State Police, Botchie said.
“It’s so disheartening. They scratched his eyes out,” she said of Wally the Whale. The park’s Pirate Cove equipment also has scratches. “They took rocks and made great big scratches.”
Botchie said they are hoping someone comes forward with information on the damage to the park equipment, but she acknowledged that “in this world, they may be afraid to say anything. It makes me physically sick, to think that these kids are doing this,” she said.
This is the second time damage has been done to the playground equipment since it opened to the public in March.
No monetary estimate has yet been made for the damage, Botchie said. If the culprits are caught, she said, “I would have them do community service” as reparation for the vandalism.
Millville officials are asking that anyone with information on the vandalism at Evans Park contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 at (302) 856-5850 or Millville Town Hall at (302) 539-0449.