Beebe Healthcare’s South Coastal Health Campus opened its Cancer Center on Tuesday, July 14 — the second element of the new facility on Route 17 in Millville.
Its Emergency Department opened in May.
The cancer center is about half the size of the Tunnell Cancer Center in Rehoboth Beach. With that smaller size, hospital officials said, comes an ability for a more intimate setting but with all the equipment and services that cancer patients require.
Very early in the construction process, hospital officials enlisted the help of a citizens’ group, some of whom were former patients, to make the center as comfortable and welcoming for patients as possible.
Part of that effort was an outreach to area artists, which resulted in 16 artists being chosen to bring their art to the space. Mark Loukides, Beebe’s vice president for facilities management, said 175 pieces of art were submitted.
In the center’s reception room, a large painting by Ocean View artist Ellen Rice is meant to give patients something soothing to look at, to “draw them in” while they are receiving their chemotherapy or waiting for treatment, Loukides said.
A free-standing gas fireplace also adds a touch of warm and a calming focal point — another suggestion by the citizens’ group, Beebe officials said.
Down a hallway is a linear accelerator — the machine that administers radiation treatments to those who need it. The machine sits behind walls containing 32 million pounds of concrete, which are at least 3 feet thick. Above the machinery is what at first glance appears to be a skylight featuring blue sky and flowers — but it’s actually a light with decorated panes.
“I’ve never seen a more beautiful cancer center,” said Beebe President & CEO David Tam during a recent pre-opening tour of the facility.
Tam said he is excited for the opening of the center — particularly because, along with the Tunnell facility, it offers local residents a viable alternative to traveling 100 or more miles for treatment.
“Much of this kind of care no longer requires a university setting,” Tam said. “Unless you’re talking about experimental cancer treatment,” he added, patients don’t necessarily need to leave Delmarva for treatment.
He said he believes that “local, independent health systems,” such as Beebe, have a unique role in areas such as southern Delaware, where the population continues to grow, because they have the ability to respond to the community’s changing needs in innovative ways.
Barry Hamp, Beebe’s director of oncology, had been involved in the construction of another cancer center and a cardiac center before joining Beebe’s team three years ago. As he led visitors through the center this week, he pointed out features that he said will enhance services to cancer patients even after their treatment is complete, including a “boutique” where post-surgery clothing and accessories can be purchased.
An on-site café offers patients a place where they can purchase snacks or meals while they are receiving treatment. Café employees will take their orders and deliver it to them as needed — a welcome service in a situation where patients would otherwise have to bring their own food to eat during the sometimes hours-long period they are having a treatment.
There is also space in the center for “multi-disciplinary” meetings, which allow for the in-person or digital presence of various specialists who might be involved in a patient’s care.
The center will be a particular boon to local veterans, Hamp said, noting that they previously may have had to travel to Wilmington for treatment.
While, currently, Beebe oncologists will rotate between the Tunnell and South Coastal cancer centers, Hamp said there might be a time in the future when South Coastal would have its own full-time oncologist.