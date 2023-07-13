A historic home in Millville will soon see new life when the aptly-named Rejuvenation Skin Wellness & Aesthetics business moves in.
The Millville Town Council on Tuesday, July 11, granted final site-plan approval for the project, which involves renovations to the building, demolition of a garage and a 1,200-square-foot addition.
The brick home at the corner of Dukes Drive and Route 26 was built in the 1850s by Elisha Dukes, according to land titles in the possession of his descendants. Part of the remaining Dukes property was sold to the Town in December 2021, and another, less historic, home on that property has recently been demolished. Plans for that property are still in the works.
Meanwhile, Jamie and Amanda Donaway hope to have the work completed on the stately brick home on the corner by early next year.
“It’s about a five- to six-month build,” Jamie Donaway told the council.
Amanda Donaway, whose business is currently located a bit west on Route 26, said the addition will contain an aesthetician room and will be where the main entrance to the business is located. She will use the second floor of the existing building for her office and storage for the business, while the first floor will be used for other aspects of the practice.
Jamie Donaway said he and his wife have put extensive research into preserving older buildings and will be using bricks from the garage to construct a sign for the business and in the addition.
Council members expressed gratitude that the home will be preserved.
Town Engineer Andrew J. Lyons Jr. of George, Miles & Buhr said parking will be in the back of the property because, with its corner location, the property has two front-yard setback requirements. Entrance to the business will be off of Dukes Drive.
The council this week also approved an amendment to its licensing ordinance, removing the requirement that homeowners’ associations apply for permits for events.
Town Manager Deborah Botchie said homeowners’ associations that paid fees for such permits in the past would be refunded the fees paid to the Town.
Food trucks, however, will still need to maintain a business license and acquire a permit from the Town for each event.
In other business, the town council heard from resident David Holmes, who continues to criticize Town financial decisions, and who has taken to providing spreadsheets of his “projections going forward” of interest income, for the Town’s financial officers to consider.
Holmes suggested to the council that “you might consider having [town auditor Herbert Geary] in to give some financial training to each of the … councilpeople, as well as the staff, as needed,” and in the future as new council members are elected, “so that you understand fully the financials that he’s doing each month and help you out a little bit on the budgeting aspect of what’s going on.”
When Council Treasurer Pete Michel asked Holmes if he is a Delaware-certified CPA, Holmes replied that he is not. He then asked Michel whether Michel has “any financial training at all.” Michel responded that he does.
Holmes said he estimated that the Town has under-budgeted revenues from interest income by about $200,000.
“We’ll take a look at it,” Mayor Ronald Belinko said.
Council Member Robert Wisgirda also reported that a Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) is being restarted in the area.
The team, he said, would be a volunteer organization trained to assist local public safety organizations during area-wide emergencies.
“Over the years, it just seems to have waned down to zero in the area,” Wisgirda said. “We’re so prone to flooding, we’re so prone to hurricanes and this type of thing,” he said, “the reality of it … is that we’re on an island of our own down here. To evacuate this area, it would be a minimum of three to four days.”
He said problems would arise — particularly in the summer months, when the beaches are crowded with visitors.
“We all know that weather changes, sometimes by the hour,” he said. “If you’re going to try an evacuation at the last minute, forget about it,” Wisgirda said.
CERT volunteers go through continuous training, he said, to back up law enforcement and fire companies during emergencies.
For more information on becoming a CERT volunteer, call Wisgirda at (505) 243-1596 or email Wisgirda at bobwisgirda@msn.com.