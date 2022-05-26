The Millville Town Council voted unanimously this week to approve final site plans for the 216-unit Tupelo Sands apartment complex. The complex is to be located along Route 17 (Roxana Road) adjacent to property owned by Beebe Healthcare, which is slated for expansion of the current Beebe facility in the coming years.
Tupelo Sands consists of seven three-story apartment buildings surrounding a stormwater management pond, with a pool and clubhouse, and a maintenance building and garage. The apartments will be built on 32.75 acres.
Town Engineer Andrew Lyons Jr. told the council at their Tuesday, May 24, meeting that the project had met all requirements of the Town. Zachary Crouch of Davis, Bowen & Friedel, project engineer, told the council that all state and county requirements have also been met.
The Millville Planning & Zoning Commission voted 5-0 on Nov. 9, 2021, to approve preliminary site plans for Tupelo Sands. On Jan. 13, 2022, the Town received a revised application that included changes to the size and layout of the buildings, the number of buildings and changes to parking, as well as other site-plan changes.
In the new plans, the developer again asked for a reduction in parking spaces, from 432 to 398, which was granted.
During the public hearing on the Tupelo Sands plans at the May 24 meeting, some of those in attendance questioned maintenance of the property, signage on the proposed water tower (which is not related to the project but adjacent) and what efforts by the developer are being made toward making the project environmentally friendly.
Crouch said the complex will be “professionally managed by a management company,” which may or may not be a “third party.”
Mayor Ron Belinko, addressing concerns about potential commercial development within master-planned communities that make up the majority of Millville’s current construction projects, said the Town will be revisiting its comprehensive plan — its blueprint for future growth and development — in the coming year. The Town is approaching year five of the 10-year comprehensive plan cycle, and that is typically a point when towns take a second look at their plans to see if any changes are warranted.
When questions arose about public transportation possibilities in Millville’s future, Belinko said, “Things move pretty slow in that direction,” but added that “naturally, it’s needed,” with the large senior-citizen population and considering Beebe’s plans to expand the South Coastal Health Campus in the coming years, possibly with a full-fledged hospital and/or an assisted-living facility.
The council on May 24 also approved, 5-0, changes to the town code regarding the definitions of hotels, motels and bed and breakfast inns. Lyons told the council the new definitions, which address limits on numbers of rooms in the various categories, are “more in line with county and state definitions.” Town Solicitor Seth Thompson said the current definition — the one that is being replaced — had a “kind of breadth to it that encapsulates a lot of things that have nothing to do with a hotel, motel or inn.”