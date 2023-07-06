The parking lot at Millville’s Evans Park is slated for a major upgrade, and while the mid-summer timing of the paving project might seem problematic, town officials said they feel the short-term pain is worth the long-term gain.
The council this week approved a contract with Terra Firma of Delmarva for $280,430.45. The bid includes $60,000 for removal of existing gravel in the parking lot at the park.
Mayor Ron Belinko said the Town hopes to complete the project within the next 30 to 40 days. While he said the timing may not seem ideal, as it is in the midst of the busy summer season, the Town hopes to complete the project before a number of late summer and early fall events that are slated at the park.
During the paving project, visitors to Evans Park and the town’s Community Center may use the field across the street from the park for parking, Belinko said.
The work will include the removal of approximately 8 inches of existing gravel from the lot — some of which may be able to be re-used in future projects, Town Engineer Andrew J. Lyons Jr. said.
In response to a question from Council Member Robert Wisgirda, Lyons said the project would not require further drainage work because the park was already properly prepared for drainage from either a gravel or blacktop parking area.
The new lot will be striped and will include parking bumpers, Lyons said.
“It’s quite a project,” Belinko said.
The bid letter from Lyons states that work will begin following a pre-construction meeting with Terra Firma in mid-July and should be completed by Sept. 1. There is a weather contingency in the contract.
Residents will receive updates on the parking project through the Town’s alert system, Belinko said, adding that residents in the nearby Parkside development will be on the receiving end of associated noise and disruption in the coming weeks.
In other business, Belinko noted that the council will be addressing the issue of food trucks in town developments at future meetings. He said the issue has come up recently with various developments holding events and making use of food trucks — an issue that had not been considered in previous town regulations.
He also said the Town is joining other municipalities in grappling with recent state law changes regarding recreational marijuana.
“We’re looking at forbidding it and prohibiting the sale in our town,” Belinko said.