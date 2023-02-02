Following requests from boaters and discussion by state officials, dredging of White Creek will finally be done, beginning early this month.
Work on the $4.7 million project is expected to be finished by the end of March.
The Sussex County Council, at its Tuesday, Jan. 31, meeting, approved a memorandum of understanding with DNREC to form a funding partnership for the project near Bethany Beach. Dredging will “deepen the navigation channel of the creek that links the Indian River Bay and Assawoman Canal, both popular waterways among recreational boaters in eastern Sussex,” officials said.
Sussex County will contribute $1 million, using funds from the County’s accommodations tax — a 3-percent tax on all lodging at hotels, motels and tourist homes in unincorporated parts of Sussex County. The accommodation tax is earmarked for projects including beach nourishment, dredging, economic development, water quality and flood control, and has generated $1.9 million.
Confirmation that dredging will begin pleased Bethany Beach resident and boater Don Shope —who about 18 months ago started calling for dredging to be done and saying boats were getting stuck in the creek.
“I’m very pleased to hear they are getting started and happy that they listened to the constituents and were able to tackle this as quickly as they did. Hopefully, it will make for much safer boating for the community. They responded as quickly as we could have hoped for,” he said. “I’m not sure what’s going to happen to the crabbing in White Creek, but the dredging does need to be done.”
In May 2021, Shope said he and fellow boaters wanted to “shed light on this situation because it’s dangerous.”
Local boaters urged boat-slip owners, residents of White’s Creek Manor and other homeowners’ associations along White Creek to also contact elected officials to get directional markers that had been removed from area waterways returned. After they were removed, they were replaced with “Danger Shoal” signs.
“Not only do the boaters need the channel markers, but for property owners, to not have a channel in there that is deep enough, all of our property values will go down if this is not maintained and boaters can’t use it. There will be a significant uproar once people know about it,” Shope said.
In January 2022, Bethany Beach resident Tom Fowler, who owns a marina in Ocean View and runs two charter boats, told the Coastal Point he would ask DNREC officials, during an online informational meeting, to also dredge 1,200 feet at the north end of the Assawoman Canal during the project.
At the time, he was pleased to receive an e-mail from Jesse Hayden at DNREC, assuring him the creek would be dredged from the north end of the canal up to Central Avenue. Before receiving that letter, he had persevered for months, asking DNREC and elected officials to dredge that section, and being told it would be a separate project and additional funding would be needed, even though, Fowler said, “the criteria for dredging White Creek is being connected to other bodies of water, slips and marinas.”
This week, a pleased Fowler said contractors are using his property to stage the project.
“They have been there for two weeks, getting everything ready. They keep saying they are hoping to start by the end of next week, according to the foreman I talked to. I’m thrilled. Of course I’m thrilled. It’s good news and, hopefully, they can finish on time. They are coming down to the first bridge, Central Avenue. That’s what we were fighting for way back,” he said.
According to the project description Fowler read, spoils will be taken to the Assawoman Wildlife Refuge on Miller Creek and sprayed on the marsh to build it up above sea level.