Approval of revisions to the master plan for Millville By the Sea has laid the groundwork for the next phases of development in the large community off Route 17 (Roxana Road).
Millville Town Council members’ votes this week on the two parts of the plan — the specifics of the next phases of development, such as road improvements and parking requirements, and the mostly housekeeping type of revisions in the section referred to as “performance standards” — themselves were indicative of the change Millville By the Sea has brought to the fabric of the town.
Three of Millville’s five council members — Steve Maneri, Robert Wisgirda and Sharon Brienza — recused themselves from voting on the measures because they all live in Millville By the Sea. That left Mayor Ronald Belinko and Council Treasurer Barbara Ryer as the sole council members voting on the application. The final votes on both the master plan and the performance standards were 2-0 with the three abstentions.
Millville By the Sea was represented in the hearings, held virtually, by Ron Sutton of Civil Engineering Associates and Jeff Clark of Land Tech Land Planning. Sutton walked the council through the proposed revisions to the master plan, which were recommended for council approval by Millville’s Planning & Zoning Commission in February.
The changes include a reduction in the number of entrances to Millville By the Sea off of Route 17 — which are largely decisions by the state Department of Transportation, Sutton said.
A reduction in speed on roads surrounding Millville By the Sea was also discussed. Ryer asked if the speed limit would be reduced from 50 mph on Route 17. Town Engineer Andrew Lyons Jr. responded that the Town has seen DelDOT plans that call for the speed limit to be reduced to 25 mph on Substation Road, and that plans for Route 17 speed reductions are in the works.
The revised master plan also shows plans for amenities in new sections of Millville by the Sea on the west side of Route 17, interconnectivity between the sections via bike and walking trails, and pocket parks in each sub-community that is part of the overall master-planned community.
Sutton said water supplier Tidewater now plans to build a new water tower on a small parcel that is part of the holdings of Millville By the Sea’s current owner, Ardent Companies — an Atlanta-based investment firm.
The performance standards portion of the revisions mostly defines terms and clarifies language, Lyons said.
During the meeting, Millville By the Sea resident Wally Bartus questioned the recusal of the three council members who live there, saying the two council members who voted don’t represent the quorum required by the town charter for a vote to be sustained.
“How does this protect the interest of the entire town?” Bartus asked.
Town Attorney Seth Thompson told Bartus, “Your question is a good one,” but said the council members were abstaining from voting in order to avoid even the appearance of a conflict of interest.
“The reality is we still have to have a quorum for the purposes of the meeting,” Thompson said.
Bartus questioned that logic, using the example of a potential tax increase.
“Why are developments singled out for overall recusal?” he asked.
Thompson countered by saying that, in the example of a proposed tax increase, all council members would be affected, so they’d all have to recuse themselves.
“That’s a distinction without a difference,” Bartus said. “I protest that, and I don’t think it’s proper,” he said of the three members’ recusals.
In other business, the council this week approved the hiring of a new town clerk and a part-time maintenance person for the park. Belinko also announced that the pickleball courts in the new Evans Park at Millville are now open.
The next council meeting will be Thursday, May 25, at p.m. For the first time in months, the council will meet in person in town hall at Route 26 and Clubhouse Road. The council decided to return to in-person meetings because Gov. John Carney has dropped occupancy-based capacity restrictions for buildings such as office buildings, stores and restaurants. Social distancing of 3 feet and mask-wearing are still required when indoors.