A recent incident at Millville’s Evans Park highlights the benefits of automatic external defibrillators (AEDs) in saving the lives of people whose hearts are not beating.
On Wednesday, Sept. 14, a Pennsylvania man who was at the park’s pickleball courts fell over as he bent to pet a dog, according to Millville officials.
Once it was apparent that the man’s heart was not beating, a retired police officer who was also at the park began CPR, “but it wasn’t working,” said Millville Park & Recreation Director Liz Kain-Bolen. At that point, another man ran into the nearby community building.
“A guy comes in and says, ‘Do you have a defibrillator?’” Kain-Bolen said. Within “a minute,” she said, the AED was hooked up, analyzed the man’s condition and was giving audible instructions.
“It tells you exactly what to do,” Kain-Bolen said. “They put the pads on him; it told them he needed to be shocked. That’s what saved his life,” she said, adding that paramedics, who responded to the park within minutes, agreed.
“All the stars were aligned correctly” for the incident to work out with a positive outcome, Kain-Bolen said. “It wasn’t his time.”
She said she has been told his health has improved and he is awaiting surgery. He was taken from the park to a nearby hospital, where he was stabilized, she said.
She said the man, who was in his 70s, hadn’t been playing pickleball that day, although he had played there during the week he was staying in the area. He was waiting his turn to play when he bent over to pet the dog and lost consciousness.
Town Administrative Assistant Wendy Pierce-Mardini said there are AEDs at the town hall, as well as at the park’s community building, and that the one at the park has been there since the community building opened last year.
“It’s pretty amazing,” Pierce-Mardini said of the technology involved in making such medical treatment accessible to the general public. She said the town staff had recently been through a “refresher course” in CPR that had included information on AED use. “They showed us how it works,” she said. “A 10-year-old could do it.”
Kain-Bolen said Millville officials have asked the Millville Volunteer Fire Company’s help in assuring that an AED is accessible to the public even when the community building is closed, since people often use the park in the mornings and late afternoons. The building is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Doors would be open if there was a community event being held in the building at other times, she said.
There is concern that having an AED stored outside would decrease its battery charge quickly and would also leave it vulnerable to vandalism, Kain-Bolen said.
For now, though, Millville officials said they are grateful they had the device on hand to help the man. “It was a really good experience to see it all happen and to know that it actually did help,” Kain-Bolen said.
The National Institutes of Health estimated in 2018 that 1,700 lives each year are saved by bystanders using AEDs. The NIH also reported that people are much more likely to survive a cardiac event if a bystander uses a defibrillator while waiting for emergency medical services to arrive on the scene.