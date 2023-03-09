One of the three seats up for grabs in the March 4 election for Millville Town Council came down to the flip of a coin this week, following a tie between two of the candidates.
When the votes were counted after polls closed at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sharon Brienza and Joseph Parent had secured two of the seats. The third, however, came down to tie between Barbara Ryer and Robert Wisgirda, both of whom received 205 votes.
Contacted Wednesday morning, Wisgirda said “all options are being pursued” in the wake of the tie between him and Ryer. Then, an hour later, both candidates confirmed that they had agreed to flip a coin to determine who would be declared the winner.
“I called heads. It came up heads,” Wisgirda said.
Ryer said they discussed whether to do a single toss, or a best-of arrangement, such as “two out of three” but ultimately decided on a single toss.
“Bob and I decided that it was in the best interest of the town,” Ryer said, to decide between themselves who would take the seat, rather than force a runoff election where they would be the only candidates on the ballot. “He won, fair and square,” she said.
Six candidates were vying for three seats on the council. It was a close election. Not only was there a tie between Ryer and Wisgirda, the top two vote-getters were within one vote of each other.
Deputy Mayor Sharon Brienza received 288 votes, followed closely by newcomer Joseph Parent with 287, so they won spots on the five-member council. Along with the Ryer-Wisgirda tie at 205 votes, Christy Karr Jr. received 159 votes, and Patricia Ortlip received 100.
After the votes were counted and the tie between Ryer and Wisgirda was announced, Town Solicitor Seth Thompson had announced that the three members of Millville’s Election Commission, Pat Guilday, Debbie Myer and Jim Marshall, would count the votes from each of the three voting machines again, as well as the absentee ballots.
That process took about 90 minutes, and as it was completed, Thompson said quietly, “All right, we have a tie.”
A total of 482 votes were cast in the election — 422 in person and 60 by absentee ballot.
After the results of the recount were announced, both Wisgirda and Ryer offered to step aside.
“I’d like to stand down,” Wisgirda said, quickly followed by Ryer exclaiming, “No, no, no — I’ll withdraw.”
Ryer said she didn’t want the Town to incur the expense of another election, which is required by state election laws in the case of a tie.
Thompson said, “The state Election Commissioner shall order a new election, in which the only candidates or positions tied will be on the ballot.”
In response to a question from Wisgirda about adding a sixth council position, Thompson said the town charter does not include the potential for addition of another council member.
When Ryer asked if one candidate could withdraw, Thompson said they could, “But that wouldn’t happen until after tonight. We want to make sure you guys think it over. I just don’t want you guys to make a rush decision.”
“The two of you can have a friendly conversation about that, and somebody’s going to have to fill out some paperwork,” Thompson said.
Wisgirda said Wednesday that he had reached out to both Kenneth McDowell, director of elections for Sussex County, and state Election Commissioner Anthony Albence, for clarification on runoff procedures, but neither had responded yet. He later said that he and Ryer planned to file paperwork at the town office on Wednesday declaring their intentions, with Ryer opting to withdraw.
Thompson could not be reached for comment following the two candidates’ announcement of their coin-toss agreement on Wednesday.
Ryer said the election had been a “great learning experience” for her and for the Town, and she anticipated potential changes in the town charter to address the issue for future elections.
She said she would still attend town council meetings and plans to stay involved in town activities.
“Life goes on,” Ryer said.
Town Manager Deborah Botchie said this week that when the council meets on Tuesday, March 14, the new council members are scheduled to be sworn in and the council is set to reorganize, nominating officers for the coming year. As of noon on Wednesday, the agenda for the meeting listed only Brienza and Parent to be sworn in.