Youths 10 to 15 years old attending the Millsboro Police Department’s third annual Youth Police Academy will practice physical fitness, learn team-building skills and go on two field trips, including one to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
Participants will be tested at the beginning and end of the academy to measure improved fitness.
“About 90 percent of them test better after. We test their cardiac conditioning, core strength, basic strength. Some of these kids, when they get here, they can’t even do one push-up, and by the end they are doing a couple. That can be a big accomplishment for them,” Police Chief Brian Calloway said.
“We want to work with civic-minded kids. We want to develop positive relationships between police officers and youth,” he said about the academy, which is offered at no cost to parents and with daily complimentary lunches and free T-shirts.
“These students don’t have to have an interest in being police officers. Having them want to grow up to be officers is not the point of this. If they do have that interest, we will give them an overview of what goes on in the regular police academy, but what we are concentrating on is we want them to learn about good leadership skills and be respectful. These are skills everyone should know. There is a leadership component. This academy is to help kids understand the importance of being respectful to others and being good community stewards,” the chief said.
Among the many benefits of the academy is that it fills a need for younger children, because there are fewer programs for them.
“This is great for everything from learning how to work together to completing certain exercises,” Calloway said, crediting Cpl. Jonathan Zubrowski, school resource officer for Millsboro Elementary and Middle schools, for facilitating the academy.
“I’m behind the scenes. I’m the guy who helps him get the funding, and he organizes the syllabus and everything else. He has really done most of the legwork,” Calloway said.
Family members will be invited to a graduation ceremony after the academy, and awards will be presented to students, including the Core Value Award, which will go to someone who demonstrated “what we would like to have as our core values, regarding community and service,” Calloway said.
A Leadership Award will be given, as well as recognition for a youngster who “showed the ability to comprehend and had the most interest in the legal aspect of this whole academy experience,” Calloway added.
In time, Calloway said, he would like see the Youth Academy expand, possibly to high school students, although there could be conflicts, because many of them have jobs.
“We hope to continue this positive program,” he said, adding that he’s noticed other towns starting police academies.
Students will meet at Millsboro Town Hall from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. every weekday, July 13 to 21, and also visit the Camp Barnes youth camp near Bethany Beach.
The academy is full this year, but parents can enroll their children for next year as early as April 2024. Those interested are required to write essays. Contact the police department at (302) 934-8174 for more information.