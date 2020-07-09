Millsboro Mayor Michelle Truitt was re-elected to a second one-year term by unanimous vote of fellow council members during the Monday, July 6, Millsboro Town Council meeting.
Last July, Truitt replaced John Thoroughgood, who had been mayor four years.
Truitt, 49, has taught at Millsboro Middle School for 27 years, and currently teaches social studies. She and her husband, Robert, are the parents of two daughters, Lindy and Leigha, who both attend Sussex Academy.
Councilman Tim Hodges, who represents District 1, is vice-mayor.
Employees honored
Two Town employees training to be water plant operators, Gunner Kollock and Cory Moore, were honored during the Millsboro Town Council meeting by Truitt, after they received plaques from the Delaware Rural Water Association.
Truitt presented them each with a $50 gift card for Texas Roadhouse.
She praised the men for their commitment to improving water quality for all residents and said that, although they couldn’t attend weekly classes due to coronavirus restrictions, “You showed true grit by completing the instruction.”
“You not only read the textbook but navigated the website. ... I am so proud of you and thrilled that you accomplished this. Congratulations for a job well done,” she said.
Fire department report
During the past month, members of the Millsboro Fire Department responded to 245 calls and traveled more than 7,000 miles, Millsboro Town Councilman Ron O’Neal told town council members.
“Please, everyone, be careful,” he said, adding that there have been several recent accidents.
Millsboro firefighters recently assisted a neighboring fire department when its volunteers responded to a blaze.
“It was 94 degrees. Everybody suffered through it. It’s nice to see everything is getting back to normal, with training. It’s good to see the family back together again,” he added about council members meeting in person for the first time since March.
Single summer concert
Due to restrictions imposed because of the coronavirus, the Town of Millsboro won’t have five or six outdoor concerts at Cupola Park this summer, as was the case in 2019.
The band Glass Onion was scheduled to perform at the park on Tuesday, July 7, but it’s the only band on the calendar this summer.
“We didn’t pursue additional acts because of the coronavirus but we decided to keep that one on. The band wanted to come,” Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said.
New message center gets OK
Approval of a new school message center with a decorative top sign, requested by the East Millsboro Elementary Parents & Teachers Organization, was granted by the town council.
The message board will be used to keep parents and the community informed about school events.
The council agreed to waive the variance cost, since the organization has a tight budget. The Ad-Art Sign Co. agreed to erect the sign and receive half the payment now and the other half in 2021, according to Ad-Art’s Gordon Mariner.
Warren’s Mill
Millsboro Assistant Town Manager Jamie Burk said the Town is waiting for barricading to be put in place before the historic grist mill is demolished.
Hudson said some of the wood from the mill, if salvageable, will be used as an accent wall for the new Town Hall when it is built.
Conveyors and other equipment that made the mill run will be saved for the Town.
Request to waive rent
A request from the Millsboro Art League, to have rent paid to the Town each month waived for April, May and June, was approved by the Millsboro Town Council, but council members decided to not yet renew the art league’s lease for another year.
“Council will take a month to mull it over. The lease is good until the end of September, so there is not a rush to get a new agreement in place. In the meantime, they didn’t renew it,” Hudson told the Coastal Point.
If the lease isn’t renewed, “Theoretically, they would have to find a new location,” he said.
“It wouldn’t bring an end to the organization, but they wouldn’t be a tenant of the Town,” Hudson said.
The request to waive three months of rent was made because classes and events that raise funds for the league had to be canceled due to coronavirus restrictions, causing it to lose income, Kevin Turner, treasurer, wrote in a letter to the council.
“We need your assistance, as we are one organization of many who have been financially affected by the pandemic,” Turner wrote.
“I also wanted to thank you for working with us, and with your continued support, the Art League will strive to maintain its position as a whole-community asset by meeting and exceeding our mission,” Turner wrote.
Farmers’ market pronounced successful
Millsboro’s new farmers’ market is going well and attracting vendors, Truitt said during the Monday, July 6, town council meeting.
Open every Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon, the farmers’ market has items for sale that include fudge in several flavors, seafood, crafts, peaches, tomatoes, blueberries, sweet potatoes, pies, and other fruits and vegetables.
“We have a lot of people that come from the dog park. It looks like the dog park is being well used,” the mayor said about the new park, which is located nearby.
Hudson said residents have said dogs enjoy the dog park, but their owners have also found it enjoyable.