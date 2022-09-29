Ground is expected to be broken next year for a new three-structure, $100 million TidalHealth medical campus in Millsboro.
The complex was originally expected to open between June and December 2023, “But our timeline has been pushed back — but just touch — and we now anticipate breaking ground in early summer 2023,” Roger Follebout, director of Strategic Communications at TidalHealth, told the Coastal Point this week.
“We are still very committed to growing our existing presence and expanding healthcare opportunities in Millsboro through the creation of a new TidalHealth healthcare campus on the north end of town,” he said, adding that he was unable to put Coastal Point in touch with either a TidalHealth physician or official for further comment.
“We will keep the media … updated on the process after the turn of the new year. This is what I have been told I can share with you all. I know it’s not much, but ‘more to come,’ as they say in the business,” Follebout said.
Planned is a 100,000-square-foot building. By comparison, the existing Delmarva Health Pavilion on Commerce Drive has 60,000 square feet.
About 300 jobs will be created.
“This is bringing high-quality healthcare closer to home, and that is so important,” Christopher Hall, vice president and chief business officer for TidalHealth, had told the Coastal Point in December 2021, after the Millsboro Town Council discussed with TidalHealth representatives buffers and other details for the project.
“The greater Millsboro area is experiencing significant growth and it is under-served,” Hall said, adding that services at the new campus, in northern Millsboro, about a mile from town hall, will include cardiologists, orthopedic doctors, primary-care physicians and specialists, and offer diagnostic services, imaging, urgent care and cardiac rehabilitation. A stand-alone pharmacy was also being discussed at the time.
Because it will be designed from a wellness perspective, the campus will have walking trails, a path around a lake and other amenities connected to a community that will be developed nearby.
At the time, Hall said ground could be broken for the other two buildings in 2024. A surgery center and skilled nursing center are also being considered there.
Coastal Point first reported on plans for the health campus in February 2020, when Hall told the Coastal Point, “The over-65 population uses three times more healthcare than any other age cohort. Having a family medical complex with the services we will provide will complement the work that is already happening. You can never have enough family medicine and offices.”
Millsboro Town Manager Jamie Burk this week said town officials are “extremely excited about the new TidalHealth medical campus.”
“Town staff and our elected officials have worked hand-in-hand with TidalHealth and their consultants to make this concept a reality. This project is an example of how Millsboro is quickly becoming a hub for state-of-the-art medical facilities in central Sussex County. The new medical campus will provide greater access to quality medical care for the residents of Millsboro and the surrounding region,” Burk said.
In previous conversations, Follebout called the new medical complex “an outstanding opportunity.”
“We’ve had primary care in and around Dagsboro for over 25 years, and it’s pretty robust in Dagsboro. We moved into Millsboro in 2014. We have been in that general vicinity and general area for quite some time now. The people in Dagsboro and Millsboro have been very supportive of our services, to ensure the care is going to be provided for generations to come,” he said.
TidalHealth, with more than 5,000 employees, assets of more than $1 billion and 264 physicians and providers, offers care in Sussex County, as well as Worcester, Wicomico, Caroline, Dorchester and Somerset counties in Maryland and Accomack county in Virginia. Hall said there are 50 TidalHealth locations in seven counties in Maryland and Delaware, with sites in Millsboro, Georgetown, Seaford, Bridgeville and Delmar in Delaware.