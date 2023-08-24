By Susan Canfora
Staff Reporter
There were no injuries when shots were fired on the outskirts of Dagsboro last weekend, but the incident, during a party that became unruly, prompted Dagsboro Police Chief Steven Flood to remind residents to report anything suspicious.
“Saying there was a shooting in Dagsboro is kind of misleading, when they generalize Dagsboro,” he said of state police reports about the incident. “It wasn’t in town limits. And from our perspective, being kind of a small, tight-knit community, I would strongly say if you see something that doesn’t look right, it’s probably not right. Say something. Call 911. Call us. Be aware of your surroundings and stay vigilant,” Flood told the Coastal Point this week.
“The holiday season will be quickly approaching us, and that is always a concern. We want everybody to stay safe. So something simple people can do is keep an outside light on. Home security systems are affordable. That is an option.
“Be a good neighbor. If you see something at a neighbor’s house that doesn’t look right, let somebody know. We don’t mind going out and checking things. We have a Community Night Out coming up on Nov.10, from 5 to 7 p.m. Everybody can come and talk to the officers. Every one of us will be there,” he said.
Dagsboro has six full-time officers.
The incident Flood was referring to occurred on Sunday, Aug. 20. Delaware State Police said they were called to a residence at the 28000 block of East Diamond Street for a reported shooting after midnight and, when troopers arrived, they learned that a birthday gathering with about 200 people had occurred that night. A group of uninvited guests arrived and began to party on the street close to the house, the DSP reported. A confrontation broke out, and gunshots were fired. Before the police arrived, the suspect had fled.
The incident is being investigated.
Anyone with information should call Detective Perry at (302) 752-3800, send a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or call Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.