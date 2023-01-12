Behind that welcoming smile and knowledge of town government is a new Millsboro Assistant Town Manager who loves to fish and who has reeled in some big ones.
Ashleigh Sander — who began her position in Millsboro on Dec. 9, after spending nine years as Dewey Beach town clerk — and her husband, Dan, enjoy being outdoors, traveling and casting their lines.
“I have fished since I was little. I caught my first white marlin this past summer, in the Poor Girls Open fishing tournament. I caught a 60.3-pound tuna. I caught a sailfish in Florida that was really big, and a big tarpon,” the 38-year-old said, adding that her husband cleans their fish that aren’t the result of catch-and-release tournaments and they take turns cooking them.
They are the parents of a 19-month-old son named Austin, and she and her husband, a Realtor for RE/MAX in Rehoboth Beach, also share their Milton home with her stepchildren, Samantha, 10, and Brandon, 8, about half the time.
The daughter of Adrian “Sprig” Hudson and Kathy Hudson of Millsboro — who still live in the home where Sander was raised — Sander said she applied for the assistant manager position in Millsboro because she was attracted to the positive work environment and close proximity to home.
“It is nice to be able to work for, and assist, the town that I grew up calling home,” she said.
She hasn’t been in the position long enough to set far-reaching goals, she said, but she is “looking forward to assisting the Town of Millsboro team in continuing to improve and move the town forward.”
“Everyone here has been so kind and welcoming, to include council, all of the staff and the few residents who I have had the opportunity to communicate with in my time here so far. I am thankful to work here under the great leadership,” she said, that Town Manager Jamie Burk provides. “He genuinely cares about every single person who works here, as well as the well-being of the entire town as a whole, and it shows.
“Prior to beginning, I was told the environment here was like one big family environment among the staff, and that statement holds genuinely true. Everyone seems to look out for one another and assist each other when needed,” she said.
Formerly a town clerk, she was responsible for drafting ordinances and resolutions, assisting the town council and overseeing projects in Dewey Beach. In 2019, she was named Delaware Municipal Clerk of the Year by the Delaware League of Local Governments and the Delaware Clerk Association. In 2022, she was chairwoman of the Delaware Clerk of the Year Committee, but she said she relinquished the title when she accepted the position of assistant town manager in Millsboro.
Burk said she also has skills the Town needs for grant-writing. She obtained a $3 million grant from the State to build a new police station and town hall in Dewey Beach.
“Dewey doesn’t have a property tax. They run a budget every year without a property tax. They base the budget on transfer tax, building permits and business licenses. To be able to manage that sort of budget without property tax, that says a lot,” Burk said.
“It makes it more difficult to make a budget. You have to obtain revenues,” she said, adding that she was involved in the annual budget process for many years.
A good assistant manager, she said, “has to be fair-minded, look at the whole picture when dealing with any issues, whether internal or external, put yourself in other people’s shoes to see the full picture when resolving issues. I like town government because I like being able to assist constituents within the municipality, resolving whatever issues they may have. I enjoy helping people resolve their issues,” she said.
Certified as a town clerk, Sander also gained valuable experience volunteering with the Miss Delaware Organization. In 2008, she was named Miss Southern Delaware, and in 2009, she was Miss Delaware Valley. She became executive director of the organization, planning events and recruiting contestants, running fundraisers and obtaining sponsorships for the individuals awarded the titles.
“Upon being awarded their titles, I assisted them with preparation to compete in the state competition — Miss Delaware, a Miss America preliminary — each year. I really learned a lot of management skills and life skills being involved at a young age. It was a very rewarding organization that some of my closest friends are in. I really learned a lot of life skills being involved at a young age,” she said.