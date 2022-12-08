Millsboro Police Department Sgt. Evan Rogers was named Officer of the Year during the police department’s annual awards banquet on Nov. 9.
Chief Brian Calloway made the announcement during the Monday, Dec. 5, Millsboro Town Council meeting, telling council members, “He certainly deserved it. He is a hard-working young man. He does a lot for our town and our department, and I am very proud of him.”
Rogers is the department’s accreditation manager and a certified instructor who trains officers in areas including firearms use.
“He is the epitome of what a team player should be. He always puts the needs of the agency before his own. He is a great asset to our town. I enjoy working with him. If there is anything I need to have done, he’s my guy, and he makes sure it’s done the right way,” Calloway later told the Coastal Point.
Receiving lifesaving awards at the banquet were Sgt. Patrick Forester, PFC Dallas Millner and Patrolmen Cole Revel and Cody Justice. Justice and Millner received performance commendations. Justice was nominated by Forester, and Millner was nominated by Sgt. Matthew Dufour.
During his monthly report to the council, Calloway requested approval to change Policy No. 3, Job Descriptions, and Policy No. 14, Patrol Procedures, changing wording to require all officers, including the chief, to work rotating shifts if needed. The request was unanimously approved.
Calloway said he will have an update about the annual Whiskers for Wishes campaign next month, “and we will go back to clean-shaving.”
Every year, officers, town employees, businessmen and businesswomen make donations to help the less fortunate at Christmas. Men who donate may go without shaving during the pre-Christmas season, even though shaving is normally a requirement for the MPD.
New policy approved
A new on-call policy was approved by the council at the request of Town Manager Jamie Burk, who explained the necessity of having on-call shifts for Public Works employees who respond to problems at the water plant.
They will be paid an additional $150 per week to be on-call, plus overtime, and on-call shifts will rotate.
“We can give our employees the luxury of knowing if they have to go to an event for their children, for example, that they don’t have to drive two cars. … We’re trying to make it a more predictable situation. Alarms that go off that can’t be diagnosed remotely, people come in … and it gives our employees more continuity. This way, Kenny doesn’t get called in at all hours of the night,” he said, referring to Public Works Director Kenny Niblett.
Replying to Councilwoman Kimberley Kaan, Burk said the on-call policy will be included in the personnel manual, and employees’ signatures will be required.
Greater Millsboro Art League makes report
A representative from the Greater Millsboro Art League, while presenting its monthly report to the council, said there are “some awesome things coming up as we close out the year,” including a card-making workshop and painting-night fundraiser for a local student who is starting a non-profit organization.
“We are having a meeting this week, and we will finalize plans for the upcoming year, which is very, very exciting,” she said.
Art league staff are working on getting more volunteers, so hours can be extended.
“Thank you. That all sounds good,” Millsboro Mayor Faye Lingo told her.