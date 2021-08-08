By Susan Canfora
Staff Reporter
Following two hours of presentation, discussion and public comments at a public hearing, the Millsboro Town Council tabled a request from Lencraft, developer of Plantation Lakes, to rezone a portion of the residential community from medium density to high density and to consider a request to approve an amended residential plan community site plan for Plantation Lakes.
Council agreed to discuss the matter again at the Tuesday, Sept. 7, meeting. The meeting will be on a Tuesday because Labor Day is on Monday, Sept. 6.
Mayor Michelle Truitt asked a lawyer representing Lencraft what would happen if the request was denied. He said the new section would not be as well integrated. The goal is to better integrate and overall enhance the development. If approved, the change would provide more parking for residents, he said.
Sean Davis, an architect with Morris & Ritchie Associates, who is involved with Plantation Lakes, said the company wants to replicate in the section called South Shores what is being done in North Shores. He said if the request is denied, Lencraft will continue to build but there will be less open space and less parking.
During the Public Comments portion of the public hearing, a woman drew applause from the audience when she said parking is “a huge issue” in Plantation Lakes.
She said she has a small sport utility vehicle and can’t get out of her car “without walking on somebody’s grass.”
“The traffic in Millsboro is horrendous … other things need to change before all this happens,” she said.
A resident asked who the next developer will be who goes before Council asking for a zoning change. Murmurs of agreement, “Right, right” and “too much density” were heard in the audience.
Plantation Lakes resident John Brown said he was concerned about existing high density and subsequent traffic problems. If there is high density in a new section, the problem will worsen and should be addressed before anything new is approved, he said.
Agreeing, another woman said all off-street parking spaces are always filled.
“This is not what I signed up for. This is really bad. This is ridiculous,” said another man.
A woman who lives in the North Shores section said she believes in high density but is concerned about parking. She said her parking situation is “just horrible and everybody is very unhappy about that.”
One man said most neighbors don’t put their cars in the garages because garages are built on slabs. Most residents use garages to store trash cans, he said, adding parking is so difficult to find that when visitors arrive “you’re out of space right away.”