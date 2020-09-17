The Delmarva Central Railroad, in conjunction with the Delaware Department of Transportation, will replace the railroad crossing at Main and Washington streets in Millsboro next month and complete other upgrades during an 11-day project that will detour traffic on the often-congested streets.
The project, with support from the Delaware Department of Transportation’s Railroad Section, is planned to run from 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 1, until 5 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 12, dependent on weather. In August, the Millsboro Town Council approved around-the-clock work, so repairs can be finished sooner. There could be intermittent lane closures after Oct. 12 as final items are completed, according to project manager Rich Sinegar of DelDOT.
Work will include repaving at the railroad crossing intersection, adding sidewalks, making Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements and upgrading the railroad signal.
“Right now, the area doesn’t meet ADA requirements. It needs upgrading,” Sinegar said.
A westbound detour will direct traffic onto West State Street to Betts Pond Road then onto Route 113. The eastbound detour will use Thorogoods Road to Iron Branch back to Main Street. Detour signage will be posted.
The project is being coordinated with DelDOT’s future pavement and rehabilitation project, which will match the final paving joints, Sinegar said.
Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said it isn’t a Town project, but it will benefit Millsboro.
“What will be really nice is we will have this project, and soon thereafter there will be the sidewalk project; then, early next year they are going to do resurfacing. We’ll have a brand-new downtown, at least as far as the road network is concerned. It looks like it will dovetail very nicely,” Hudson said.
“The Town encourages DelDOT to stick to the timeline and complete the project as quickly as reasonably possible. We certainly appreciate the investment in the town. Soon after this project, we will work on the paver project downtown. The third piece will be resurfacing of Route 24 through downtown. A further piece is the State Street sidewalks and resurfacing, although the timeline is up in the air,” Hudson said, adding that the hope is improvements will attract more private investments to the growing town.
Another DelDOT project will involve resurfacing, a DelDOT project Sinegar said will include federal funds.
Hudson credited state Sen. Gerald Hocker and state Rep. Rich Collins for securing State funding to help with undertakings.
Sinegar said the railroad company identified the need for enhancements and contacted DelDOT.
“We use safety funds and federal funds to redo certain railroad crossings that have been identified as needing repairs. This one in Millsboro was first identified about five years ago. It’s been in the process for a while. It takes a while to get funding and the design, so a lot of coordination has gone into it,” he said.
Public workshops were held and studies completed that included traffic counts, although Sinegar said he did not have traffic-count results.
At the August meeting of the Millsboro Town Council, Bill Conway from Century Engineering explained the project to council members, saying renovations will also involve replacing warning signals, removing sidewalks in the median and properly installing crossings, with the entire crossing being replaced “so water won’t sit there anymore and it will be fixed correctly.”