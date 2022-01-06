A public hearing to discuss amending the Town of Millsboro’s Zoning Code, to allow signs advertising businesses located in the Highway Commercial District to be larger and taller, is expected to be held during the next Millsboro Town Council meeting.
The Monday, Jan. 3, the planned council meeting was canceled due to snow. It will be rescheduled.
Town Manager Sheldon Hudson said Town officials, over the years, have heard from sign vendors who have said signs in the district are too small, especially for properties in Peninsula Crossing that are set back from the highway. Hudson said he agrees sign sizes can be larger, as long as they are still aesthetically pleasing.
Historic Warren’s Mill demolished
The demolition of the historic Warren’s Mill on Bett’s Pond Road — dilapidated and beyond repair — will be discussed at the next council meeting.
“It is down now. There might still be some things still to be done with the foundation, but the structure is gone. It is certainly with mixed feelings, but it was becoming a hazard,” Hudson told the Coastal Point this week.
“Some people expressed an interest in reclaimed wood from Warren’s Mill, and they did salvage some of that. Some components were saved and brought back to the Public Works facility for display in the museum eventually. To me that is some consolation for losing the structure,” Hudson said.
The property could eventually be used as a stormwater management facility, he said.
Warren’s Mill was on the National Register of Historic Places. It burned once, then again in 1924, after which the owner, Wilford B. Warren, who bought it in 1922, built a new mill in 1929. The property was assessed at $2,200, according to a history of the mill, written by Richard B. Carter in 1980. Warren last operated the mill in 1942, but it was rented for three more years before closing in 1945. Local mills were put out of business, Carter wrote, due to several factors, including growth of the Sussex County poultry industry in the 1930s and 1940s.
Millsboro to get town planner
Hiring a town planner is on the agenda for the January council meeting. The position is already funded in the Town budget.
“It was on hold with everything else going on, including the referendum. We wanted to get that behind us, then put this out there to Council to see if they want to move forward,” Hudson said. He was referring to the Nov. 20, 2021, referendum to allow the Town to borrow up to $38 million to build a new police department and complete upgrades. The referendum passed by a vote of 143-77.
Hudson said the Town doesn’t have a deadline for hiring a planner and there is no rush.
“It’s more important to get the right person who is a good cultural fit for the town. We recently did a new Comprehensive Plan that took many hours and was a very costly endeavor to the Town. We started doing a cost-benefit analysis and looking at some consultant costs. It makes sense for us to have a planner on staff instead of paying for consultants. It’s a growing-town type of issue. It makes sense to bring one on staff,” he said.
Open position on Board of Adjustment
The council will discuss filling a vacancy on the Town’s five-member Board of Adjustment. The vacancy was created when Denise Blake resigned because she had moved out of town. In the spring of 2020, Blake had run for a seat on the council against incumbent Councilman Larry Gum but lost the election.
Hudson said the seat doesn’t have to be filled by a certain time and that the board can function with just four members.