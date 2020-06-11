A peaceful rally, organized by Millsboro resident Jake Taylor, is planned for noon on Saturday, June 13, at Cupola Park. The Rally for Equal Justice is being hosted by the Sussex Central Class of 1980, represented by Taylor.
A 58-year-old former athlete and father of a baby girl named Raven, Taylor said the event is not intended as a protest.
“We don’t anybody to be violent. We don’t want trouble. If anybody causes trouble, we’ll ask them to leave,” Taylor said.
After attending a recent rally with barbecue and free refreshments in Seaford, Taylor — who has never before organized an event — said he contacted Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway, and talked to Millsboro Town Manager Sheldon Hudson, as he planned the assembly.
There isn’t enough time to assemble a barbecue for Saturday, he said, but he hopes to attract 250 people, the maximum allowed at an outdoor gathering under Phase 2 of Delaware’s plan to reopen the state.
Attendees are being reminded to wear face coverings to protect against the coronavirus.
“My wife, Christina, is white. I’m black, and my daughter is mixed. Most of my family members are the same way. Everybody is looking at this George Floyd thing as racial, and it’s not. … People are starting to realize there is more to it than what everybody is saying. We’re not going to let you turn us against each other,” he said.
“The goal is to bring people together. It’s got to start somewhere, because it’s getting out of hand. It’s bad. I’ve got an 11-month-old daughter. I want her to be able to walk down the street. It’s getting to the point where people don’t care,” he said.
Speakers will include Calloway, the Rev. David Archibald of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Millsboro, a pastor from Dover, and Ralph Prettyman, who, Taylor said, is a Sussex County historian.
Millsboro Mayor Michelle Truitt was also invited. She said she will make every effort to attend, but that she had previously committed to spend the morning at the town’s inaugural farmers’ market, and the afternoon and evening at the annual Millsboro council election.