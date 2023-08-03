It’s been nearly 48 years since Kenny Niblett, fresh from high school graduation, started a career with Millsboro’s Public Works Department, back when the Town didn’t even have a backhoe, back when employees managed to complete every task using a bucket and shovel.
As he reached his final day before retirement, on Thursday, July 27, memories of those days were clearly in focus and Niblett, 67, a friendly and genuine man, was in the mood to talk.
“I started on Dec. 19, 1975, and I have enjoyed it immensely,” the Millsboro native and resident said, speaking in a Sussex County twang.
“I do have a favorite memory. Around 1984, the Town decided to start decorating the water towers with lights again at Christmas. Mr. Fred Timmons, who worked for the town, did public works, and he was a police officer. He decorated those towers when I was a kid. We lived next to the tower on Church Street, so I always sat on our back steps and watched him as he was up there putting up lights.
“So, in 1984 we decorated the towers again, and when I got down from that tower that afternoon, Mr. Fred Timmons was sitting on his front porch, watching me. He said he never thought he would see that again,” Niblett said.
“Mayor [Thelma] Monroe was big on getting that done, because she wanted something for the kids to see when they got home from college, for Christmas break,” Niblett said about Monroe, who was mayor from 1979 to 1994 and who died in February of this year.
Arranging lights means climbing a narrow ladder positioned alongside the tower and getting to a catwalk, all far from the safety of the ground.
“Going up to the catwalk is not the difficult part — getting on the very top is the difficult part. There’s a curved ladder that goes right around the tank. I’m still here, so I never fell, but nobody ever had to tell you to hold on,” Niblett said with a slight laugh.
“I learned every day. I’m still learning. I’ve seen tremendous changes, from a sleepy little town to an urban growth center. It’s a lot more challenging today, but we’ve got good staff and we adapt to the situation. Mr. Joe Brady was mayor in the period of 2004 to 2006, and he used to say, ‘The difficult, we do immediately. The impossible takes a little longer.’ That’s what we’ve lived by all these years.
“Times change, and eventually a career comes to an end. I’ve had a good run. I was able to serve the people of Millsboro and I did it for a lot of years. But there is a time to hand over the reins, and the time is now,” he said.
When he started with Public Works, his jobs were many — digging holes, taking care of water and wastewater, erecting street signs.
“You name it, we did it,” he said, recalling being named director of the department, which now has 12 employees, in 1993.
Millsboro’s infrastructure has grown, presenting challenges. A new, 1-million-gallon water tower was recently installed, and there are plans to upgrade older tanks, while keeping in mind how much water is needed to serve the public and to meet state fire regulations.
“It’s been enjoyable for me, and the people have made it that way. Just dealing with the public and getting to know the citizens of the town, addressing their concerns. That is all part of it. There have been times in my capacity with code enforcement I have had to say no, and I do that, but I try to help people through their issues as well. They might want to put things in wrong places or do things that are not compliant with code, and you have to let them know.
“But we’ve always worked through these issues,” he said. “I’m not there to just say, ‘No, we have to tear it down.’ I say, ‘Let’s see how we can make it work.’ You can get more with a carrot than a stick,” he said.
In retirement, his plan is to decompress for a while, spend time with his wife, Lori. The couple has three sons, Joshua of Milford, and Justin and Tanner, both of Millsboro, and six grandchildren.
But Niblett isn’t one to remain inactive and is considering taking a part-time position with an engineering firm while continuing his hobbies of hunting, fishing, riding his motorcycle, and traveling and camping with his wife.
“What I will miss is the people and the public. The people I have met over the years have been tremendous, and they put their faith in me, and I’ve always tried to do my job,” he said.
As he decided to retire after nearly 48 years, Niblett considered staying until a milestone half-century, then reasoned he will be 70 in three years, “and now is the time to step away.”
“I might do something part-time, but it won’t be at the pace I’m working now and that I have been working at. I will keep my hands in it but not be involved in depth. Public works is a 24/7 job, and it has been that way for me since 1993. I was always available — any time, night or day.
“They changed to an on-call system recently, and it’s working out pretty well. But all those years, it was me and the guys who work with me. Some of those have retired now, but we were ready and willing every time there were broken pipes, treatment plants, pumping stations — you name it. Flooded streets, storms, plowing snow — all of it. I got up many a time from a family dinner, Christmas Day, Thanksgiving, birthdays — you name it — and went into work. Years ago, we had pagers, then cell phones. They could find you.
“I remember one time I was out hunting in Nebraska, and my phone rang out in a field. I said, ‘It can wait.’ I didn’t come back from Nebraska,” he said.
Town officials hosted a retirement party for Niblett with a cake that had written in icing on top, “17,837 Days.”
“I remember quite a few of those days,” Niblett said.
“The retirement luncheon was very nice. All the staff was there. There were people there who were on the council, present and past. I was very pleased to see those folks. I have always been greatly appreciative of the fact the town council, throughout the years, has always put their faith in me.”