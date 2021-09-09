Since early this year, Millsboro officials have been talking about building a new, $5 million, 8,000-square-foot police building that would be about twice the size of the existing one on Main Street, but ground hasn’t yet been broken and progress has been slow.
“I’m not running out of patience, no. I realize how important this is,” Police Chief Brian Calloway told the Coastal Point this week.
“Anything worth doing is worth waiting for. This building is beyond myself. This building will be for future generations. When you think about it in those terms, you have to remain patient. You have to remain vigilant. I want to see this building come to fruition. We would like to get it out to bid as soon as possible,” he said, adding that plans are more than half complete.
“When you get to that point, you’re talking about HVAC, lighting, the type of paint — so we are there. Other factors will come into play, and one of them is money. We budgeted for $5 million, and we are going to try to keep it there, but I have seen this number move so far in both directions because of construction costs.
“They say the trend is starting to normalize,” he added. “I don’t know if it will ever get back down to where it was, but I think it will start going back a little. The core of the building, we can keep it at $5 million, but there are other expenses as well. For example, the council talked out about the importance of a sallyport,” Calloway said.
The Town received some State funding through a bond bill, and that will help pay for some of that building.
The Town owns the land where the new police department will be and formerly leased it to a company that conducted water testing, so wells on the property had to be relocated and some removed.
“There are a lot of moving parts,” Calloway said.
The building, which Calloway said he hopes is named for a historical Millsboro figure — although he wouldn’t yet say who he has in mind — might not go to bid until the spring of 2022, followed by about one year of construction, making the opening in 2023.
Once completed, Calloway said, the building will be made of brown brick with standard blues and grays inside, have a single roofline and not be extravagant or excessive.
Unlike the current crowed police station, it will have holding cells and rooms dedicated to certain purposes.
Currently, at the station at 307 Main Street, police have one meeting room, which is used as the lunchroom, as well as a place where officers talk to victims and for departmental gatherings.
The new building will have a conference room designated for conferences, as well as places to conduct soft interviews if someone reports being victimized or goes into the station to report a crime.
There should be room for exercise equipment, since every year officers and the chief are required to pass a physical fitness test and health assessment. Currently, exercise equipment is in a meeting room at town hall, while a small closet at the current police department is where Calloway stores items including computers and ammunition.
“In the new building, we will have better areas to put those things,” he said.