A little more than one month after ground was broken for the new Millsboro police station, work is continuing on readying the concrete pad, with tentative plans to pour it next month.
Even if winter weather is frigid, with rain or snow, work on the $9.3 million, 13,000-square-foot structure on West Railroad Avenue will continue, because the walls will be built off-site, then taken to the location where the building will be assembled. Walls should be up by around March, and the new headquarters is expected to open in about a year.
The lot was cleared before work began because existing trees were in the way.
“We couldn’t build around them. They were right in the center, but there will be a design for landscaping and grass. It has to be approved with drainage,” Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway said.
The Town owns the West Railroad Avenue property and formerly leased it to a company that conducted water testing, so wells on the property had to be relocated and some removed before construction could begin.
Joined by others including Town Manager Jamie Burk, former councilman Tim Hodges and Rich Hertzog of Delmarva Veteran Builders — all holding gold shovels — Calloway broke ground on a rainy Oct. 4, but the clouds parted long enough for the men to dig into a pile of dirt kept dry under a blue canvas cover on four poles, then toss it into the air.
There has been much discussion during the past couple years, and a variety of possible designs for a new police department. The final design includes a sallyport, offices and cubicles, workstations for officers, exercise room, separate holding areas for male and female suspects who have been arrested and an area for juvenile offenders. Currently, at the station at 307 Main Street, police have one meeting room, which is also used as the lunchroom, as well as a place where officers talk to victims and for departmental gatherings.
The exterior of the new building will be in hues of brown, with brick and stone, and the interior will be drywall and shades of gray and blue Calloway that called “very functional.”
A basketball court discussed during council discussions is not included in the plan, but can be added later. The conference room will be designated for meetings and as a place to conduct soft interviews if somebody reports being victimized or goes into the station to report a crime.
There will be space for exercise equipment, since every year officers and the chief are required to pass a physical fitness test and health assessment. Currently, exercise equipment is stored in a meeting room at Town Hall while a small closet at the current police department is where Calloway puts items including computers and ammunition.
“In the new building, we will have better areas to put those things,” he said.
About a year ago, in September 2021, Millsboro officials were talking about a $5 million, 8,000-square-foot structure that would be about twice the size of the existing police station on Main Street downtown. Residents approved a referendum allowing the Town to borrow up to $38 million to build the new police department and to complete other upgrades. The Town had $5 million already allocated for the new station and received $550,000 from the state bond bill .
Progress was slow, but Calloway remained patient, telling the Coastal Point at the time, “Anything worth doing is worth waiting for. This building is beyond myself. This building will be for future generations. When you think about it in those terms, you have to remain patient. You have to remain vigilant. I want to see this building come to fruition.”
He has said he wants to see the police station named for a well-known Millsboro native but hasn’t yet revealed who he has in mind.