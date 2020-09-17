A bright new billboard in Millsboro, featuring a young, smiling family, has been erected at the north end of town, near the corner of Routes 113 and 20.
“We’re very excited. We’re hoping it will reinforce the Town’s efforts to draw individuals from all different demographic groups, all age groups, and will help to enhance our retail improvement efforts, to draw retail that will serve those professionals, as well as seniors and families who come to town. We want to capture all the growth on that side of town,” Town Manager Sheldon Hudson explained.
He said the cost was not yet available, but the billboard was not “super-pricy.”
First discussed at the Millsboro Town Council meeting in October 2019, the billboard has a photograph of a father, mother and young daughter, all dressed in shades of blue, and the words, “Welcome to Millsboro” across the top. Below the photo are the words “No. 1 city in Sussex for residential building permits” with the www.millsboro.org website address.
To the right, under the town logo and against a blue background, are the words, “The truly probusiness, profamily town. Ask anyone!”
Hudson said the sign will have a lifespan of three to five years. The idea, he said, was to put up a semi-permanent structure, then, later, something permanent.