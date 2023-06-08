Millsboro residents will elect two council members when they vote at the annual election on Saturday.
Voting will be from 1 to 7 p.m. in the reception hall at Millsboro Town Hall. Afterward, results will be posted on the front door of town hall and also on the Tow’s website.
Mayor Faye Lingo, representing District 3, is running against newcomer Matthew Davis, and longtime incumbent Larry Gum, who serves at-large, will face Marty Presley.
Ron O’Neal, representing District 2, is running unopposed.
Davis, 36, married and the father of three, is on the town’s Board of Adjustment and lives in Plantation Lakes.
He said he didn’t file for election because he’s concerned or upset about anything the current council is doing, but because the town is growing rapidly and council members represent thousands more people than they once did, “and a lot of people are depending on their council to make the right decision.”
“We have an awesome town here, and it’s a growing location. I see it in everybody, through the bank, dealing with customers who come in. I really believe the town has a great future. I want to be part of it,” he said.
Presley, 63, a certified financial planner and father of five, who formerly served on the Frankford Town Council, listed two concerns — “rapid growth of the town, and the Town’s lack of outreach and transparency to the residents.”
“Growth is integral to any town, but there needs to be a balance with the quality of life of the existing residents. The residents’ concerns should be the priority and the reason why we have an elected council to start with,” Presley said.
He said he is also concerned about transparency and citizen engagement, which he called “an issue for too long.”
“It is the main concern for many residents of Millsboro. If you look at turnout for town elections, it is unacceptable, and often we have no candidates for the open seats. Even when we do have contested seats, getting 200 votes is considered a big turnout. Canceling elections because the incumbents are unopposed is not healthy for any town, and having the same officials preside over any town for decades can only lead to problems.
“I believe a big part of this is the lack of information the town provides the residents,” he said.
He said he finds it unacceptable that the Town “does the bare minimum required by the state” and doesn’t effectively use technology, so he wants to see the Town’s website improved.
He said citizens should be able to watch meetings virtually on Zoom or another platform, find more information on social media and have access to recordings of meetings.
“I chose to make Millsboro my hometown over other towns and states. Millsboro is a great town, and I am very proud to be a resident. But we need to preserve our way of life, and make sure the town is inviting and safe for future generations to come. Development pressure will only increase, since God is not building any more land east of Route 113,” said Presley, a lifelong Delmarva resident who has lived in Sussex County 20 years.
Anyone who would like an absentee ballot must go to Town Hall, with identification, and pick one up by noon on Friday, June 9. A ballot will not be provided to any person other than the approved voter. It must be returned to Town Hall or mailed to Millsboro Town Hall, Attn: Tammy Phillips, 322 Wilson Highway, Millsboro, DE 19966, and received by 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.