The annual election for the Millsboro Town Council will be Saturday, June 13, from 1 to 7 p.m. at the Millsboro Town Center.
The Town received permission from Gov. John Carney’s office to have a standard election and isn’t being required to conduct the election strictly by mail-in vote.
Three seats on the seven-member council are up for re-electio: those currently held by Mayor Michelle Truitt, representing District 3; Councilman Ron O’Neal, District 2; and Councilman Larry Gum, at-large. All of their current terms took effect in 2017 and end in 2022.
Newcomer Denise Blake is running against Gum, but only Gum has a challenger, making this the first election in five years. In recent years, incumbents had no challengers, so no election was necessary.
Other council members are Tim Hodges, District 1, term expiring in 2022; John Thoroughgood, District 2, term expiring in 2022; James Kells, District 3, term expiring in 2021; and Brad Cordrey, District 1, term expiring in 2021.
Council members serve three-year terms and receive a small payment of about $200 annually.